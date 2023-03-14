4G, 5G: an electrosensitive scrambles the mobile networks, Wi-Fi and GPS of his city for months

A man blocked Sarreguemines’ mobile, Wi-Fi and GPS networks for several months using a wave jammer. Self-proclaimed electrosensitive, he had covered the walls of his apartment with layers of aluminum foil and survival blankets.

If you’ve seen Better Call Saul (and haven’t missed that subtle Easter Egg), you’ll know how extreme electrosensitivity can drive those who think they’re affected by this affliction. In the series, Chuck, Jimmy’s brother, lines the walls of his house with aluminum foil and covers himself with survival blankets to prevent electromagnetic waves from reaching him.

This is precisely what the police found when they intervened with a self-proclaimed electrosensitive in Sarreguemines in Moselle. But that’s not all. The man had also posted a wave jammer in his accommodation to deviate their trajectory. As a reminder, although it is available for sale, it is completely illegal to obtain this type of equipment, under penalty of 6 months in prison and a fine of 30,000 euros.

The consequences of this jamming were felt throughout the city, whose inhabitants suffered for several months from degraded mobile network conditions. These jammers targeted all mobile phone frequency bands: 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, but also wi-fi and GPS! Obviously, many residents have complained about the degraded mobile network, which was not caused by a failure of Free this time.

The ANFR discovers an electrosensitive man locked up with his jammer

An operator ended up examining one of the city’s cell towers. This presented a highly degraded operation that left no doubt. The operator lodged a complaint with the National Frequency Agency (ANFR). Officers conducted the investigation using a roofed laboratory vehicle topped with a direction finder and located the source of the interference.

It was then the police who took over, discovering the famous jammer inside the apartment as well as a man who introduced himself as ” electro-hypersensitive “. He justified his use of the jammer “ for therapeutic purposes “. However, the ANFR points out that a jammer precisely emits even more powerful waves to disturb the waves…

After several recurrences and the purchase of three other jammers over nine months, justice finally took action… by confiscating the four devices. He was not fined or jailed.

