5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes the capital of Peru

LIMA_ A 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook Lima this Thursday, with no casualties or damage reported so far, the National Seismological Center reported.

The tremor was recorded at 3:53 p.m. local time (20:53 GMT) and had its epicenter in Huaral, 70 km north of Lima.

Its depth was 57 km, the agency indicated.

“The earthquake has shaken all the soils in the Lima region,” but due to its magnitude and distance, it is not expected to have caused damage to the population or structures,” said the president of the Geophysical Institute of Peru, Hernando Tavera, to RPP radio. .

Embed –

In the Peruvian capital, with 10 million inhabitants, the event caused some residents to leave their homes.

Located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of ​​extensive telluric activity that extends along the west coast of the American continent, Peru can register up to 400 perceptible earthquakes per year.

The last large-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Amazon region in November 2021 and reached 7.5 degrees. It left 12 injured and destroyed more than 70 homes.

Embed – SEISMIC REPORT

IGP/CENSUS/RS 2024-0103

Local Date and Time: 02/15/2024 15:53:35

Magnitude: 5.4

Depth: 57km

Latitude: -11.56

Length: -77.52

Intensity: IV-V Huaral

Reference: 36 km to the N of Huaral, Huaral – Lima — National Seismological Center (@Sismos_Peru_IGP) February 15, 2024

Source: AFP