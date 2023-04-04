5.5 magnitude earthquake activates seismic alert in southern and central Mexico

Mexico City, Apr 3 (EFE).- An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 with an epicenter in the southern state of Oaxaca, near the Puerto Escondido resort, activated the seismic alert on Monday in areas of the state of Oaxaca (south) and from Mexico City (center), where it was perceived very slightly in some areas, reported the National Seismological Service (SSN).

“Earthquake magnitude 5.5. Located 15 kilometers north of Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca,” the agency reported on Twitter in a preliminary way.

Regarding the earthquake, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, noted on social networks: “Apparently and fortunately, it did not cause major damage. In any case, Civil Protection, the National Defense and Navy secretariats and the state government are acting.

While the head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported: “the seismic alert was activated. Review protocols underway. Condors (helicopters) of the Secretary of Citizen Security fly over the City ”, she wrote on social networks and later warned that there were no damages and noted “white balance”.

According to some residents of neighborhoods in the Historic Center of the Mexican capital, the tremor was felt slightly in that area, although so far without major consequences.

While in the city of Oaxaca the movement activated the Seismic Alert System for Oaxaca (SASO) where the movement went unnoticed, but in the regions of the Coast, Sierra Sur and the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, the tremor was felt moderately and strong.

For its part, the National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) warned that as of the activation of the alert, it maintains communication with the state and municipal Civil Protection units and the members of the National Emergency Committee, to carry out a preliminary evaluation of the zone.

The previous earthquake greater than magnitude 5 occurred on December 11, 2022 and was of magnitude 6 with an epicenter in the state of Guerrero.

While last September 19 happened less than an hour after the national drill that is carried out every September 19 to commemorate the earthquakes of 1985 and 2017, which occurred on this same date and are considered the most destructive in recent history.

While the one on the 23rd was one of the thousands of aftershocks on September 19.

In Mexico, in September 2017, 471 people died in three earthquakes -on the 7th, 19th and 23rd-, in the biggest natural tragedy since the 1985 earthquake, which left thousands dead in the country’s capital.

The SSN recalled that on the Mexican Pacific coast, the state of Guerrero is one of the most seismically active in the country. In this region, the Cocos plate is sliding beneath the North American plate in a phenomenon known as subduction.