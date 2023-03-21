5-6. Japan ruins Mexico’s dream and meets Team USA in the final – Hola News

Mexico, Mar 20 (EFE).- The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, praised this Monday the performance of the Mexican team that finished third in the World Baseball Classic and described the performance as something historic.

“In baseball you win and you lose; we had to lose, however, the work was very outstanding. He had never played such an important role in the sport; This day today is something special, we show what Mexicans are made of, head, heart, character and courage, ”wrote the president on his twitter account.

Mexico lost 6-5 to Japan in the Clásico semifinal, in a dramatic match in which they led 3-0 and 5-3. The team finished third in the championship, which this Tuesday will end with the final between Japan and the United States.

“We were about to beat one of the best teams in the world, the participation of the baseball players who represented our country, all horses, was very outstanding,” added López Obrador.

Mexico delivered the best performance in the history of a team sport in a major World Cup by defeating the defending champion United States 11-5, leading group C and in the quarterfinals eliminating Puerto Rico, who had reached the duel in a great moment, after leaving the favorite Dominican Republic out.

The victory over the powerful American team was the third in a row for the Mexicans, who showed a high level of play.

The president, who played baseball as a young man and has a crooked finger as a result of being hit by a pitch as an outfielder, has supported baseball above other sports and on Monday confessed to having watched the entire game.

“You already know how this sport is, it is not half measures, it is not for softies, it is not for mediocre, it is to win or lose, there is no golden mean in this exciting sport. Hugs to everyone, to Benjamín Gil, who directed very well and to our countryman (Randy) Arozarena, who looked like what he is, a horse, that’s why he is in the Major Leagues”, concluded López Obrador.

Leading the team, Gil avenged the failure of Mexico under his direction in baseball at the Tokyo Olympics, while the Cuban Arozarena, a naturalized Mexican, was the player with the best performance, with an outstanding performance on offense and defense. .