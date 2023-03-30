5 anecdotes and curious facts about The 1975 (related to Skrillex, One Direction and more)

The 1975’s first album was released in 2013.. Since then, Matty Healy and company have become one of the most popular British bands in the world. And beyond music as such, from The 1975 there are many anecdotes and curious facts that are worth reviewing (especially for the mere fans of red bone).

Matty Healy de The 1975.

Let’s remember The 1975 and 5 curious facts about them

Singer Usher greeted Matty Healy thinking he was… Skrillex

Yes, believe it or not, Matty Healy was mistaken for Skrillex, and it was Usher himself who stumbled in this case. According to the vocalist of The 1975, this happened in an edition of the festival South By Southwestin what was one of the first visits of the British group to the United States.

The thing was like this: since Matty wore glasses and a shaved haircut on the sides, Usher walked up to him and greeted him, although they had never really had any contact.. Then, according to Healy’s account, the renowned R&B singer only made a surprised expression when he realized his mistake, stammered a little and left. What an awkward but curious fact, right?

Usher and Skrillex at a Lollapalooza.

The 1975 and the curious fact that “The Sound” could be a One Direction song

“The Sound” is undoubtedly one of the most iconic songs from The 1975, but its fate could have been different. Matty Healy, in an interview that we will show you below, told us that at some point he went to a studio session with One Direction and played this song for them.

Matty says that this was the poppiest song he had done up to that point, and mentions that they had liked the song. However, Healy decided in the end that he would not give them “The Sound” for the album Four.

Because? Well, the answer is that One Direction added a song called “Change Your Ticket” to their album. which Matty considers to be very similar to “Girls”, another of his band’s very popular songs. So, the vocalist didn’t want to be part of something like that… There are other curious facts about The 1975 that are quite interesting.

‘Robbers’ song and video are inspired by the movie ‘True Romance’

“Robbers” has not only become one of the most iconic songs from The 1975, but we could even classify it as one of the most emblematic songs of the indie/alternative scene in recent years. And much of it has to do with its peculiar theme.

As you will remember, the video clip of the song shows us a couple of bandits, something like Bonnie and Clyde aesthetic, who go around attacking any place that comes their way. Well, that concept of complicated, tragic and delinquent lovers is inspired by the movie True RomanceDirected by Tony Scott from a script by Quentin Tarantino.

In fact, in another curious fact about The 1975, the video for the song has very clear references to the film, such as a scene where messages written on napkins can be seen. “I became very obsessed with the idea behind Patricia Arquette’s character in True Romance. when I was about eighteen years old…”dijo Matty Healy a clash magazine.

Comparison of the napkin scenes in 'True Romance' and the video for "Robbers".

The original vocalist of The 1975 plays in another well-known British band

The most fans probably already know it, but for those who don’t, Matty Healy wasn’t actually going to be the vocalist for The 1975. He was going to be the drummer. as told in an interview with GQhe and guitarist Adam Hann met thanks to the latter having a girlfriend who was an acquaintance of Matty’s.

When they talked about starting a band, they found a guy named Elliot Williams, whom they recruited as a vocalist. The matter did not occur and finally, Matty ended up becoming a vocalist. Then, they found drummer George Daniel.

And what happened to Elliot? Well, this guy who didn’t want to stay as the lead singer of The 1975, he joined another British band that was also forming around the early 2000s: Editors, where he is a keyboardist.

Tom Smith y Elliott Williams de Editors, juntos.

Fun fact about the different names The 1975 had before, well, that

Like many bands searching for their identity, The 1975 went through several name changes before finding the one that identifies them. As the NME mentionsthe project was called at some point Me and You Versus Them, Forever Enjoying Sex, Talkhouse, The Slowdown, Bigsleepamong others.

However, the former name best known among fans is Drive Like I Do, with which Matty and company experimented in the emo-pop style. In fact, as another curious fact about The 1975, it is said that some songs like “Robbers” were written at the time when the band was DLID.

And since we tell you a little about The 1975 and these curious facts, here below we leave you the ‘true or false’ dynamic we did with Matty Healywhere he tells us more about those anecdotes with Usher, One Direction and more.

