5 EU countries open their doors to seasonal workers: the Algerians concerned?

It’s official, the European Parliament has ruled in favor of seasonal immigrant workers. The deputies passed a law allowing citizens of third countries fulfilling certain criteria to take advantage of a seasonal employment program with a work permit. An opportunity to seize for Algerians overseas. 5 European countries participate in the program and open their doors to seasonal workers, here is the list.

To work as a seasonal worker in Europe, what are the eligibility conditions?

If the European Parliament voted this law, it is to fill a shortage of manpower which is increasingly felt in certain countries. Where the average age is very advanced, professions such as fruit pickers or farmers are in need of workers. The sectors of hotels, restaurants, ski resortsbut also campsites, babysitting and other areas also need labor.

Thus, all third-country nationals with temporary residence in the context of work on European soil are eligible for this offer. The latter can apply to receive a seasonal work permit in one of the 5 countries open to that.

5 EU nations open their doors to Algerian seasonal workers, which are they?

Among the 5 countries that are open to the issuance of seasonal work permits, we find Spain. To take advantage of this opportunity, the national must be holder of a work permit and a residence permit. The work visa must cover all of his professional activities. The period of validity of the permit is 9 months. These are mainly tourism, trade, the harvest of olives, citrus fruits and grapes, as well as the teaching of languages. Spain often hires seasonal workers from countries with which it has bilateral agreements.

Italy joins the lot and opens its doors to seasonal workers. Employers are required to apply for a work permit which will allow the employee, once granted, to have a visa for a period of 6 months. Applicants are also required to apply for a residence permit a maximum of 8 days after entering the territory. The duration of validity of the permit can be up to 9 months.

Seasonal jobs in tourism open in these 3 European countries

France is also part of the lot, with its own conditions. If the work permit issued is for less than 3 months, a visa is required. If, conversely, the period of validity is more than 3 months, the applicant must turn to a long-stay visa. Upon obtaining the visa, seasonal workers must apply for a temporary residence permit to regularize their situation.

Same procedure for Germany, which requires a valid work permit followed by a residence permit for seasonal workers. The sectors requested are tourism, events, hotels and restaurants as well as the Christmas markets in winter.

For seasonal enthusiasts of fishing, hunting and animal husbandryPortugal offers jobs in these sectors. However, the national must obtain a work contract in the country.