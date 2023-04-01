5 Good Movies to Watch on Netflix in April 2023

Let’s face it: April isn’t Netflix’s most inspired month in terms of movies. Streaming even promised some good premieres, but there is no big news and the number of productions itself is significantly smaller than in other months.

Still, that’s not to say there aren’t releases coming up that deserve your attention. Between nostalgia and the conclusion of great stories, fans of a good adventure have nothing to complain about. Granted, the return of colorful and now nearly sixty-year-old heroes is something that will only reach an older portion of the public, but there are other equally interesting additions out there.

An example of this is the very sweet friendship journey between a boy and a small chupacabra. The film had already been talked about on social networks when it became a joke because of the original title, but it promises to be much more than a meme and warm many hearts.

And, speaking of the heart, we have yet another tourist romance coming to Netflix. Streaming has been specializing in this type of plot and each month brings a love story happening in a different corner of the globe. And this time, it’s time for us to see this passion unfold (and curl up a little too) in the middle of Vietnam. More unusual, impossible.

Want to know more about Netflix highlights in April? So check out the premieres of the month and put these movies on your schedule so you don’t miss anything.

5. My Friend Lutcha

The month starts with the friendly My Friend Lutcha, a film made to bring the whole family together by bringing the story of a lonely boy who becomes the best friend of a mythical creature — the chupacabra itself. And, contrary to what the Sunday shows of the 1990s drew, the little animal is not a scary monster, but a cute little creature that will take the protagonist on a great adventure.

It is worth remembering that the feature generated many memes on social networks even before its debut because of the original title — Bottle. But it’s good that someone within Netflix had the good sense to adapt and bring a name that translates this kind of atmosphere well. ET – The Extraterrestrial that he carries.

My Friend Lutcha arrives on the 7th of april.

4. Hunger for Success

Films about the backstage of gastronomy are always a good request and Netflix brings this April Hunger for Successa Thai feature film that explores all the stress and pressure of professional cooking — but outside the classic environment of France, Italy or even the United States, as Hollywood always presents.

Thus, we have a young cook who is invited to learn from a famous chef. And what should be the realization of a dream becomes a challenge against its own limits – almost a Whiplash from the kitchen.

Hunger for Success premieres on April 8.

3. The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die

Bernard Cornwell’s literary epic ceases to be a series to become a film in The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die. The film continues the story of the Saxon Chronicles and, after five seasons of The Last Kingdomthe time has come for us to see the plot reach its climax in the battle for England’s future.

More than being a derivative of the series, the production is a sequence of the events we’ve seen so far. Thus, we have Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon) and his companions joining forces to try to unify the country after the death of their king.

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die premieres on April 14.

2. Power Rangers: Now and Forever

Go, go, Power Rangers! Yes, the classic series that marked the childhood of an entire generation is back in a special to celebrate the franchise’s 30th anniversary. Power Rangers: Now and Forever is a special that brings back some of the actors who were part of the original lineup of the team, as well as other actors who have entered in subsequent generations.

It is a beautiful homage to the legacy of colorful heroes filled with a lot of nostalgia. Especially because, in Brazil, the film will still bring the voice actors who gave their voice to these characters in the early 1990s.

All this to tell the resurgence of the villain Rita Repulsa and how only the expertise of these heroes approaching 60 years will be able to save the world — while paying tribute to the legacy of the Power Rangers through the ages.

Power Rangers: Now and Forever premieres on April 19.

1. Travel Guide to Love

Finally, we closed the month of April with one of those sugary romances that Netflix loves — and so do we. Travel Guide to Love tells the story of a woman who goes to Vietnam on business and, in order to get by in the Asian country, finds a travel agent to be her guide.

At first, this relationship will not go as expected, since the fearless side of this man will put the protagonist in the midst of some adventures that she was not looking for. However, it won’t take long for her to embark on the biggest one of all – and you know what it is.

Travel Guide to Love arrives on Netflix on April 21.