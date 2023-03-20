5 myths about brushing your teeth

World Oral Health Day was the pretext to present a list of myths vs. truths about oral hygiene.

March 20 is filled.

Spring begins in the northern hemisphere, it’s World Agriculture Day, International Day of Happiness and World Oral Health Day.

The last reference, the world oral health day, served for Pacheco Pinto, coordinator of Clínica Médis, to leave a list of myths vs. truths about oral hygiene.

This in a country where, according to the 2022 Oral Health Barometer, half of the Portuguese explain that you don’t go to the dentist regularly because you don’t think it’s necessary.

There are five myths more usual. The first is that if you should brush your teeth immediately after each meal. No. The ideal is to wait about 30 minutes after finishing eating; then yes, brush your teeth. Because the acidic environment that is formed by saliva, after eating, causes the enamel to “soften” – if you brush your teeth as soon as you finish eating, you will eliminate part of the enamel with the brushing.

O bad breath it is not always related to poor oral hygiene, contrary to what many people think. Bad oral hygiene helps the person to have bad breath, it is the most frequent origin. But it’s not the only one: prolonged fasting, dehydration, anxiety and stress, smoking, pathologies in the digestive and/or respiratory system, hypoglycemia or medications that alter saliva production.

No, it is not necessary to put one on the brush large amount of paste toothpaste to clean your teeth well. The brushing itself is what must be done well; it is not the amount of paste that defines the quality of tooth brushing. By the way, the applied paste should be the size of a pea and should be placed on the top tip of the brush.

You Sensitive teeth don’t always have cavities. Some cavities can cause sensitivity to cold and sweets, but not all do. Tooth sensitivity can have many causes.

Last myth: Forbidden to brush your teeth if your gums are bleeding. Is not true. If the gums are bleeding, there is inflammation, yes; but sanitation and inflammation can be stopped by strengthening oral hygiene, removing plaque and food particles well and keeping your teeth, gums and tongue clean. In these cases, with blood on the gums, it is preferable to use a soft or medium-hard brush, toothpaste and rinse with elixir.

In the middle of the list, there are two real ideas: drinking a lot of coffee or tea really darkens your teeth – because of the dyes – and yes, the most important brushing of the day is the last one of the day, before going to sleep – when we sleep, saliva production is lower and there is almost no movement of the tongue, which makes it difficult to eliminate leftover food.