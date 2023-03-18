5 Paid Android Apps That Are Worth It in 2023

With the sheer number of apps available for Android, it can be difficult to find the ones that are truly worth the investment. While many free apps offer basic functionality, sometimes you have to pay for more advanced features or an ad-free experience.

Fortunately, there are many paid apps available on the Google Play Store that are worth every penny invested. Let’s explore some of the best paid options for Android, including apps for productivity, health, photography, and more.

Whether you’re looking to increase your efficiency, improve your health, or just enhance your overall smartphone experience, there are a variety of paid apps available to help with that.

5 Paid Android Apps That Are Worth It

Worthwhile Paid Apps

CamScanner is an excellent document scanning tool for your Android phone. It uses your camera to scan documents, allowing you to edit and share the files in various formats such as PDF and JPG.

Paying a subscription of BRL 99.00 per year gives the user the possibility to scan unlimited documents, with no export limit, text recognition and of course, without inconvenient ads.

Even newer smartphones that offer Pro Mode for cameras have their limitations. ProShot opens up a huge range of options for you to make the most of your cell phone’s cameras. The app costs BRL 29.90 in a single purchase.



ProShot in action

Moon+ Reader Pro is an e-book reader app for Android that offers a wide range of features, such as support for multiple file formats, night mode, automatic brightness adjustment, and much more.

Additional benefits in the pro version:

No advertising

Support multi-point touch

Shake phone to talk (text-to-speech support)

Password protection option on startup

Control via bluetooth headset

AccuBattery Pro is a battery monitoring app for Android that allows you to monitor your device’s battery health. It includes features such as battery life forecast, battery usage graphs, and slow or overcharge alerts.

Pro Features:

Dark and AMOLED black themes to save power.

Access to session history of more than 1 day.

Detailed battery stats in notifications.

No ads



SleepCycle’s free version is already pretty cool, but only the subscription unlocks all the features

My final recommendation is simply the best sleep tracker and alarm clock you can own. The application listens to your sleep and, in a predefined window of time, wakes up the cell phone at the perfect moment of sleep, in order to avoid a melancholic and lazy awakening. It looks like magic! You can test the app for free, but with an annual subscription, you have access to snoring recordings, night activities and so you can diagnose what might be harming a healthy night’s sleep.

I’m suspicious of speaking as I’ve been using SleepCycle for many years. Worth the try.

In summary, investing in paid Android apps can pay off when it comes to more advanced functionality and an ad-free experience. From productivity apps to health, there are many options available to improve your efficiency and well-being. It’s worth trying them out to see how they can improve your life.