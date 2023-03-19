5 reasons to BUY the Mercedes-Benz C300

The first Mercedes-Benz rated by Canaltech It couldn’t be more iconic. The Mercedes C300 AMG-Line is the top-of-the-range version of one of the most desirable cars in the country, whether for its luxury and elegance, either for its technological appeal or just for going too far.

We spent some time with Mercedes’ classic mid-size sedan in its current generation and here are 5 reasons why you should buy it.

5. Design

The current generation of Mercedes Class C is much prettier than the old one, but without losing its essence. It is not possible to call the sedan necessarily a “Young” car, but that fame that Mercedes is a “uncle” car can very well be eliminated here.

This happens, above all, because the C300 received the AMG visual package, which gave it a more sporty footprint in appearance. The wheels also draw a lot of attention and the entire design of the sedan is harmonious, also enhanced by the optical assembly and the front grille. Too handsome!

4. Luxo on board

Mercedes-Benz is known for making cars that are very well built and finished above average even by premium standards. And in this sedan, the German automaker does no different: the Mercedes C300 gives a show in the cabin, with a lot of luxury on board and the feeling that we are in a first-class lounge.

The entire surface of the cabin invites you to touch it due to the quality of the materials used and the arrangement of the equipment. And all this is even more evident with the excellent coexistence of the huge screens of the multimedia center and the digital cluster with the refined look of the car.

In addition, at night it is possible to use the chromotherapy available in the car, changing the color of the environment as you wish.

3. Driveability

There is healthy competition among fans of premium German cars as to which is the best to drive or which offers the best handling. In the days when we lived with the Mercedes C300, we noticed the impeccable work that the automaker did, combining comfort and sportiness in a single car.

Making curves with the C300 is a delight and, even in commonplace situations in the city, you can feel like you are on a track, such is the dynamism of the sedan. On the road, stability and safety are commendable, but without making the vehicle tiresome. We can consider the suspension tuning of this car a masterpiece.

2. Performance

And of course all this dynamism needs to be supported by a great mechanical set. In the top-of-the-range version, the C Class is equipped with a 2.0 turbo engine with 256 hp and 40.8 kgf/m of torque, combined with a small electric motor of 27 hp and 20.4 kgf/m of torque, making it, thus, the sedan is a mild-hybrid. The gearbox is a nine-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive.

In practice, the Mercedes C300 can be seen as you wish. If you want comfort mode, the car will provide you with more progressive accelerations and a softer suspension setting. If you want to try to save fuel, eco mode is there for you. But it is in the Sport and Sport+ modes that the sedan shines and makes all that power available.

The electric motor, on the other hand, helps only when starting off and in the operation of other functions of the car, bringing little extra performance and almost no fuel economy. The 0 to 100 km/h of the C300 is done in 6 seconds. Not bad.

1. Technology

The most impressive aspect of living with the Mercedes C300 was its technological vocation. Yes, it has all the driving assistants that you are used to seeing in cars around here, but I would like to point out other features of this sedan.

It has, for example, a traffic light identifier, which puts an image of the lighthouse on the multimedia center screen if you are unable to see it. And to make the driver’s life even easier, how about putting your height into the system and having the car adjust the seat for you based on that information? The C300 does just that.

The sensors and the camera that provide the driver with facilities such as automatic emergency braking and the adaptive autopilot, for example, are able to transmit in the digital cluster all the vehicles in front or in other lanes, not to mention the perfect reading of the lanes, also illustrated with this gamification resource.

In addition to being very well equipped, the C300 makes a point of passing on the technological image, and that is a tremendous merit, especially when we think of a car category as sober as that of premium medium sedans.