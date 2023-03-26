5 reasons to BUY the Peugeot e-2008 GT

We didn’t expect that the debut of the new generation of Peugeot 2008 would arrive in Brazil with the electric version. What didn’t surprise us, in fact, was how good this car is, considering our experience with the Peugeot e-208 GT, its platform brother.

O Canaltech spent some time with the car and today he will list 5 reasons for you to buy the Peugeot e-2008 GT.

5. Autonomy

For an electric car, more than 300km of autonomy can already be considered enough. In the case of the Peugeot e-2008 GT, the official 345km (in the old Inmetro measurement, that is, the WLTP cycle) could be attested in practice, mainly because there is a very competent regeneration mode in the electric SUV.

The use of the car, by the way, was 80% in the urban cycle, which certainly helped in this measurement. But, if we consider that most electric vehicles are designed for this use, then everything is within normal limits.

4. Comfort

The new generation of Peugeot 2008 is built on the CMP platform, which, in the case of the electric version, has a more modern variant suitable for zero emission cars, the e-CMP. This gave the SUV the possibility to get bigger, with more interior space and comfort that is far superior to the previous generation.

But we will not only use the internal space as a basis to talk about the comfort of this car. The suspension set-up, driving position and the entire layout of the cockpit enhance this feeling.

3. Finishing

As happened with the Peugeot e-208, the version of the e-2008 that arrived in Brazil is exactly the same as that sold in Europe, that is, the finish came without “beggars”. There is a lot of quality in the materials throughout the cabin, especially on the front panel, with the presence of a soft-to-the-touch coating and visible seams.

In addition, the play of lights and i-Cockpit 3D coexist well with the interior design of the car, which is very reminiscent of an aircraft.

2. Design

Design is not the main reason for you to buy a Peugeot e-2008 GT because it is something very personal, so we “remove” that point to second place. The new generation of the SUV could, without any embarrassment, be called “mini-3008”, such is the similarity with the equally beautiful medium SUV.

Even though it is very similar to its bigger brother, this car has its own personality. As it is smaller, it appears to be even more harmonious and the creases on the sides give it a futuristic and, at the same time, aggressive look.

1. Price

Price is a delicate subject, even more so in Brazil, where all cars are costing a fortune. But let’s analyze the Peugeot e-2008. It is a well-equipped, beautiful, extremely safe and modern electric car that costs BRL 259,990. Based on the prices of other zero emission models, it can be said that it is a good deal.

With what it offers, customers of models like the Jeep Compass and even the Peugeot 3008 can look at the electric model with some affection and enter this world.