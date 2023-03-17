5 reasons to watch Shazam! Gods Fury

Shazam! Gods Fury finally hit theaters after many date changes. Throughout the last year, Warner anticipated and postponed the feature several times and, in addition, he still found himself in the middle of the entire reformulation of the DC cinematic universe and the proposal to restart the stories with the creation of DC Studios and the new future designed by James Gunn.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods | Which heroes appear in the new DC film?

It was such a long period of indefinition and uncertainty that it is natural that many people are wondering if it is worth going to the cinema to see the new Shazam 2. After all, he is part of a universe already doomed to disappear, which makes this story unnecessary, right?

In truth no. Gods Fury it’s a nice surprise that brings not only a very fun adventure that works in isolation but also offers connections for that viewer who likes to follow great sagas. And, in the middle of these two extremes, he still offers some other reasons that will justify his entry.

5. Childish magic vault

The film maintains the good-natured and even youthful atmosphere of the previous feature (Image: Disclosure/Warner Bros)

One of the great charms of the first Shazam! it’s like he has an almost childlike atmosphere. The story brought a whole magical and fantastic background very particular to this world of comics, while at the same time betting on a more innocent and even silly humor with a very youthful face. And all this is repeated in Shazam! Gods Fury.

The keynote of this sequence remains the same, that is, repeating the idea of ​​seeing children gaining powers and becoming adult heroes. It’s more or less that fantasy you had when you were little and you watched your favorite cartoon and dreamed of being that way.

This makes the characters get involved in very peculiar situations — like the unicorn hunt — or behave like the real children they are. Therefore, you can expect a lot of jokes and that more optimistic and even naive atmosphere that makes everything a beautiful Afternoon Session.

4. A mythological and original story

The Daughters of Atlas are the film’s original villains (Image: Disclosure/Warner Bros)

Over these nearly two decades of superhero movies, we’ve gotten used to always having comics as a reference base. Not that this is a problem, because seeing characters and plots that were successful in comic books is what everyone has always wanted. At the same time, this also takes away some of the surprise, because we always know what’s coming.

E Shazam! Gods Fury break it down a bit. Although the hero and the very idea of ​​the Shazam Family is indeed something from the comics, the entire plot involving the Daughters of Atlas does not exist in any story. Everything was created for the film, including the villains themselves.

So, whether you’re a huge connoisseur of comics or someone who just wants to see a non-committal adventure on a Sunday afternoon, everyone is on an equal footing when it comes to script directions.

3. The Shazam Family Dynamic

Members of the Shazam Family shine brightly (Image: Handout/Warner Bros)

the best thing about Shazam! Gods Fury is, without a doubt, the dynamic of the Shazam Family. This already appeared quickly at the end of the first film, but it gains more space and prominence here.

The feature explores very well the different personalities of Billy Batson’s brothers (Asher Angel), which makes each hero different from each other and all interesting. From the naive and childlike Darla (Meagan Good) to the overconfident Freddy (Adam Brody), each of the characters shines in their own way and reflects their depowered behavior very well.

They’re so good, they take the shine off Shazam itself. Zachary Levi is so over the top in the role that he’s at odds with what everyone else is doing. The impression is that he is really that brother who is doing silly things to get attention, because everyone is more interested in the others.

2. Insulated just right

Film works without you needing to have watched anything from DC so far (Image: Disclosure / Warner Bros)

Just like the first Shazam!, this sequel is a movie well out of the DC universe. It means you can see Gods Fury without having watched Wonder Woman, Aquaman or any of the versions of Justice League. To be honest, you don’t even need to have watched the previous movie, as he makes a beautiful summary right at the beginning that explains everything you need to know.

Although he makes one or two references here and there, they are very specific things that work so much because they are isolated questions or common knowledge. Billy’s admiration for Wonder Woman, for example, is self-explanatory and doesn’t require you to have seen anything of the heroine to understand.

The focus of the story is on your script here and now. So much so that the very hook that the post-credit scene of the 2019 film is ignored and we have the story going the other way.

1. Still Connected to the DC Universe

Still, Fury of the Gods manages to leave the DCU doors open for Shazam (Image: Handout/Warner Bros)

At the same time, there is no denying that Shazam! Gods Fury makes its connections with the DC Cinematic Universe (DCU, its acronym in English), more specifically in the one that is yet to come. And, for those who feared that the film would be something without purpose with the reboot that is coming, it makes it clear that things are not quite like that.

The feature’s great success is balancing this independence from everything that came before while leaving the door open to possible connections with the future. With Warner putting order in the house, director David F. Sandberg took the opportunity to put a post-credit scene that can be reused in the development of the DCU, indicating that his Shazam can continue to exist.

Like this, Gods Fury it doesn’t depend on anything to make sense of it, but it takes advantage of the only major connection to the shared universe to make it clear that this is not a movie to be forgotten.

