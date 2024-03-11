5 safety pins to play a prank on your friends

MIAMI.- Pranks Day is a good time to make pranks with gifts that people will surely enjoy because it is about sharing smiles and also because everyone gives theirs and no one in the office or at home is safe from that moment where it reigns. the clowning” friendly and fun.

And although many know about this celebration, some forget it and when they receive a gift from a coworker or a family member they are amazed, but they are even more surprised when they open the gift, which is generally a very elegantly wrapped extravagance. And those who do remember the date are always ready to be surprised by the ideas of others.

Below we present five options from Amazon so you can enjoy the evening on April Fools’ Day with great enthusiasm.

A swimsuit that dissolves

image.png

A swimsuit that dissolves, is it serious? That’s how it is. This is a fun gift for April Fool’s Day. It is a piece that when it comes into contact with water, literally disappears like cotton candy, well leaving some traces.

It is a super realistic garment, you will never be able to imagine that it is “fake” and it is made with genuine 100% polyester material. But it’s made to joke. So if someone gives you something like that, you just have to be careful not to end up naked in front of everyone.

Imagine giving these disposable shorts to a family member or coworker and then watching while they swim and the shorts immediately fall off. For Joke Day you have to have humor and tolerance.

Embed

A useful and comical inflatable beer cooler

image.png

This Juvale brand presents inflatable beer cooler ready for pool party decorations, BBQ, beach parties (23 inches). Beer mug-shaped cooler is the perfect accessory to keep your drinks cold and easily accessible at any gathering or party, adds a fun and festive touch to your drink settings and event decorations

The size is just right to hold a significant amount of drinks while still being easy to place and move. It’s fun but functional. And many people will want to get their drink out of that container.

Embed

Crickets chirping and cats meowing

image.png

Gagster The Irritator 3000 is an option with fun jokes with cricket chirps, dripping water, and cat meowing, which may tire the patience of more than one because it comes with a battery and is long lasting.

This machine is the perfect tool for catching your unsuspecting victims off guard, and its small size and magnetic properties make it easy to hide almost anywhere.

It brings a package of annoying sounds at intervals of 5 to 45 minutes which becomes a divine torment. It is also ideal for children. It’s perfect for livening up any boring office environment.

But what really sets this joke apart is its on/off switch for long-term use. That’s right, you can turn it on and let it play for as long as you want. And well, that’s what jokes are for.

Embed

A phone…a fake one!

image.png

DWITT a phone that looks so real but is fake. More than one can be found innocent. The material is modified to ABS plastic instead of glass to make it a safer item for children.

No electronic screen: Both color screen and black screen are available, which are simply a color page that will not hurt children’s eyes. Non-electronic function is installed on this utility phone.

Thanks to its identical dimension and weight, it is perfect for testing phone cases or other accessories, so it has some use. It is simply designed and distributed for use as home party surprises, children’s toys and in store displays.

Embed

Wrap yourself up in a giant burrito

image.png

SeaRoomy presents this round giant tortilla wrap blanket, it’s snuggly and soft for kids and adults. When the neighbors see you in this outfit they will be jealous and want to be a donkey.

This blanket is made of high-quality flannel material, so it stays warm and comfortable. It’s not suffocating, even if it seems. The burritos tortilla blanket is very suitable for use on the sofa and in bed. Ideal gift for this day of jokes.

A novel gift: Still have a headache about what to choose? The burrito tortilla blanket is an irresistible, cute and fun detail.

Embed

Why is Prank Day celebrated?

Previously, the New Year was celebrated from March 25 to April 1, but legend has it that although decrees were approved to change the date to January 1, many took a long time to find out about the date change and They were still in that week of March and April, which is why they were classified as stupid. Years later, the Americans decided to give the story a twist and established April 1st as April Foolsday, a date on which gifts are still given but very naughty.

In short, some historians place the origin of April’s Fool Day in 1582, when France changed from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar, a decision made by Pope Gregory XIII.

How is April Fool’s Day similar?

April Jokes Day, also known as International Jokes Day, is very similar to the Holy Innocents’ Day holiday that is commemorated on December 28 in Spain and Latin America.

It’s about playing jokes on people so that they appear innocent or gullible. That’s why people give funny, fake gifts that look real. That day, uncover the gifts carefully, but don’t worry, maybe they’ll give you a useful and fun gift. And don’t stop making yours. Any time is good to laugh. Happy International Prank Day!

Source: AMAZON / DIARIO LAS AMERICAS