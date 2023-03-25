5 sessions and shows to understand the genius of Taylor Hawkins on drums (and as an artist)

Among the various instruments that one can learn to play in order to rock like the greats, the battery is one of the most fun. And if it’s about transmitting fun, Taylor Hawkins He was one of those musicians who, through his charisma and talent, spread that joy of grabbing a few drumsticks to hit the snare drum with everything.

It doesn’t matter if it was with the Foo Fighters, The Coattail Ridersin some jam session or in an improvisation; the Texas-born but California-hearted drummer was a raffle born to pump out good rock through drums and cymbals.

It is always a good time to remember an idol, so we recap here some sessions, shows and presentations for understand the genius of Taylor Hawkins as a drummer.

Taylor Hawkins Raffles at Foo Fighters Live at Studio 606

Of course, a stadium concert is enjoyed to the fullest and seeing Foo Fighters in that context, nothing compares to it. But it must also be said that a live studio session is a very pleasant experience, especially for those who like preserve a little more intimacy with the band (even if it’s on video).

That’s why the live from Studio 606 It’s a great little gem to hang out with and for those who love the art of drumming, it’s a perfect record for see Taylor Hawkins up close, raffling it off with everything. The band recorded this show from that place, in which they recorded the Wasting Light of 2011 and it was that album that they played to put together part of the promotion for the album.

In that album there are songs like “White Limo”, “Rope” y “Bridge Burning” that on drums they are beastly, energetic and very funny… In other words, everything that Taylor represents as a musician.

A simple but great Taylor Hawkins session at the Guitar Center in Hollywood

When it comes to drums, many times we will find many musicians or fans of the instrument who say “is that a true drummer is one who plagues his compositions with rudiments, fills, insane tempo changes”… Ya saben, of those who know everything.

But it is not always about putting a devastating virtuosity on everything; sometimes contagious but pleasant rhythms are enough to demonstrate passion and talent. and so he did Taylor Hawkins with this brief but significant session at the Guitar Center the Hollywood.

The video is barely three minutes long, but that’s long enough for us to see Hawkins improvising a drum solo that goes from simple rhythms to slightly more energetic ones. Here, we can see how he liked to use the variations of the famous ‘triplet fill’ made popular by Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham decades ago and which became a classic adornment for all rock drummers that came after.

El ‘Making of’ de “The Feast an the Famine”

Out there some experts say that Foo Fighters is a band with essentially unmatched ‘punch’ and energy. for the understanding between Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins. That idea sounds very romantic and of course it’s real, but the argument for its validity goes beyond sentimentality.

To understand why the FF are a band with a great punch, we must start from the fact that the understanding between Hawkins and Grohl is based on the fact that they are both drummers and when it comes to composing, there is a very special chemistry when it comes to shaping the rhythmic aspect of the songs.

Many of the band’s songs follow a pattern in which the drums and guitar are played simultaneously, almost as one. Ok, the idea sounds hackneyed, so it’s better to give an example: “The Feast and the Famine” del disco Sonic Highways.

We found a great video of the ‘making of’ of the song on YouTube and here you can appreciate that understanding between Dave and Taylor at the beginning of the track; how the riff that opens with the drums are well coordinated and the whole thing. Also, it’s very nice to see Hawkins always recording with those facial expressions that we remember for a lifetime. Tremendous.

Taylor en un Drum-Off con The Coattail Riders… ¿y Chad Smith?

Outside of the Foo Fighters, it’s well known that Taylor Hawkins had a lot of fun with his alternative band, The Coattail Riders. And although perhaps he did not experience fame in the same way in that project, the truth is that there was an essence that he could better exploit there: that of being the frontman from the drums.

One of the most remembered shows in this sense is the one he gave in 2016 in Los Angeles as part of the 27th annual Drum-Off organized by Guitar Center. It is seen that it was a show full of good vibes and of course, always with the plus of seeing Taylor playing the drums and singing at the same time to make clear her great talent.

From that show, it is well remembered how Hawkins introduced Chad Smith de los Red Hot Chili Peppers to accompany The Coattail Riders in a cover of Night Ranger’s “Sister Christian”. Also, nice tidbit from when Foo Fighters toured with RHCP in 1999, where Taylor recounts how she’d hang behind Chad while the Red Hot were playing and he’d say “is the best of all”.

Taylor Hawkins performing with NHC

Another good project where he made the most of his capacity as a drummer and above all, as a composer, was in NHC. It was one of those projects that he focused on when the Foos weren’t active and well, the band (who had Dave Navarro y Chris Chaney de Jane’s Addiction as companions) sounded luxurious.

Around September 2021, the songs were released “Better Move On” y “Feed The Cruel”, the latter being the one that was shared with a video of the recording sessions. And you know, we can see a smiling Taylor, enjoying to the fullest playing an energetic rock like nobody else, besides that he is once again a great reminder that his qualities as a vocalist went a long way.

