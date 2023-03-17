5 things to know about Charles de Courson, the deputy of the Liot group who could bring down the government

A “transpartisan” motion of censure was brought by Charles de Courson, a member of the Liot political group, was tabled this Friday, March 17. For the small parliamentary group, this motion would be a way to bring the parties together… and to bring down the government of Elisabeth Borne after the use of 49.3, Thursday, to pass the pension reform? Answer Monday, during the vote in the hemicycle.

Pensions: the Liot group files its “transpartisan” censure motion

The deputy of the Liot group (Freedoms, independents, overseas and territories) is in any case reassembled. ” It’s inadmissible to use a 49.3 and set the country on fire “, he thunders on Franceinfo, affirming that” it is a denial of democracy”. And catches the eye.

A veteran in the Assembly

Elected since 1993 under the colors of the UDF (Union for French Democracy), he holds the record for longevity in the National Assembly with 30 years on the benches of the hemicycle. Member of Parliament for seat 233 and aged 70, he was elected six times without interruption in the 5e district of the Marne.

Upon his arrival in the Assembly, Charles de Courson was first part of the political group of the Union for French Democracy (UDF) before leaving the group in 2007 when François Bayrou refused to choose between Ségolène Royal and Nicolas Sarkozy during the second round of the presidential election. The next day he became treasurer of the New Center.

A public finance expert

Charles de Courson is renowned for his expertise in public finance, he also sits on the very prestigious finance commission. “Dreaded public finance expert, “Charles Amédée” is a master of budget amendment. “When he raises a hare, the government had better hang on to his suspenders””, notes the president of the socialist group, Boris Vallaud, in a portrait painted by ” The world “ and published in February.

Last summer, he tried to take the presidency of the finance committee, but withdrew his candidacy because he did not want to take the risk of being elected with votes from the National Rally (RN). A decision welcomed by the group of La France Insoumise.

During the parliamentary debates on the pension reform, the deputy tabled an amendment proposing an additional revaluation of 500 million euros for retirement pensions, which would have increased the bill when the government seeks to save money. Adopted against the opinion of the latter, the amendment was finally rejected at second reading.

Opposed to special regimes for parliamentarians

For Charles de Courson, the special regimes for parliamentarians pose a problem in the pension reform launched by the government, they must also be abolished: “I always thought – and I wouldn’t change my mind today – that we should set an example. We cannot ask our fellow citizens to make efforts without applying them to ourselves,” he underlines to France Inter on February 8.

Member of a group courted by the majority

Charles de Courson has been a member of the Liot party since 2018. It is the smallest parliamentary group in the Assembly with only 20 members. Yet it is one of the most courted by the majority. They have been consulted several times by ministers in recent months. “We are a real pivotal group”explains the co-president of the Liots, the deputy of the Vosges Christophe Naegelen at the “Parisien”. This heterogeneous group explains having deputies who find themselves on a base of common values: “ build a more humane, more ecological, fairer and more united Republic “, according to the political report of the group.