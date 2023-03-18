5 websites that will take you back to the 90s

If you were born in the 90s, you certainly have a lot of nostalgic memories of that era. Who doesn’t remember the toys, games and songs that marked this decade? The good news is that now, thanks to the internet, we can relive those cherished moments. In this article, we’ll introduce you to five incredible sites that will transport you back to the 90s. Get ready to miss the time when everything was more fun!

1. My 90’s TV

Watching The Adventures of Babar, who remembers?

My 90’s TV is a website that will take you back to the 90’s in an amazing way. In it, you can watch typical television programming of the time, with commercials, vignettes and programs that were successful at that time. Upon entering the site, you are transported to a virtual living room where you can select the channel you want to watch. There are options like MTV, Nickelodeon, CNN and even the shopping channel QVC. You can choose the year and month you want to “watch”, from 1990 to 1999.

The experience is complete: in addition to being able to watch the programs, you can interact with the TV, changing channels, increasing or decreasing the volume and even “recording” a program to watch later. And, as if that weren’t enough, the site also has a playlist with the most popular songs of the time.

2. Windows 98 Simulator

Go back to the dawn of the digital age with the Windows 98 Simulator

The Windows 98 Simulator is a site that will transport you right back to the beginning of the personal computer era. It simulates the look and feel of the Windows 98 operating system, released in 1998, allowing you to explore the digital environment of the time. It is perfect for reminiscing about that era, but also an opportunity for the new generation to discover the beginning of the digital era.

Upon entering the site, you will be greeted by a typical Windows 98 blue screen and a familiar taskbar. From there, you can explore the operating system’s functionality by opening programs such as Paint, Solitaire, and Internet Explorer. In addition, the site has a series of easter eggs and surprises hidden in the simulated operating system, which you can discover by exploring it.

3. My Emulator

My Emulator is a website with the complete experience to play SNES, N64, Game Boy and more

For the root gamer generation, My Emulator is perfect. It’s a website that lets you play classic video games right in your browser. The site has a vast collection of games from various platforms, including the Super Nintendo, the Nintendo 64, the Game Boy Advance and many other consoles that were successful in the 90s.

You can play classics like Super Mario World, Donkey Kong Country, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and many other titles that marked the history of video games. All you need is a browser and an internet connection to enjoy this incredible collection of games.

4. Museum of Endangered Sounds

The Museum of Endangered Sounds preserves history’s most enduring sounds

Do you remember the sound that ICQ made? And the opening of Windows 98? The Museum of Endangered Sounds is a site that preserves the sounds of old technologies and devices that no longer exist. The site was created with the aim of preserving the sounds that marked the 70s, 80s and 90s, before they disappear completely from our memory.

Upon entering the site, you will be greeted by a list of vintage devices such as dial telephones, tape recorders and dot matrix printers. By clicking on each item in the list, you can hear the characteristic sounds of these devices, from the telephone’s dial tones to the noise of a VHS tape meeting the VCR.

5. Toonami Aftermath

Toonami Aftermath is made for root generation otakus

Toonami Aftermath is a website that lets you watch classic animated shows that aired on Cartoon Network’s Toonami programming block in the 90s and 2000s. The website has a wide selection of animated series, from classics like Dragon Ball Z and Sailor Moon, to more recent ones like Naruto and Bleach.

The site is completely free and maintained by dedicated fans who want to share their passion for classic cartoons with the world. If you want to remember what it felt like to watch Toonami on TV or if you’re looking for a way to have fun with nostalgic animation shows, Toonami Aftermath is an excellent choice.