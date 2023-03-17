5 women are murdered in less than 24 hours in Chihuahua

Chihuahua.- In less than 24 hours, six people were murdered in the capital in different events, including five women and one man. According to information from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), all these homicides would be linked to organized crime issues, particularly with the sale of glass.

According to data from the Prosecutor’s Office, during this year, 18 murders of women have been committed in the city, out of 51 that occurred throughout the state. In January, four homicide victims were reported in the capital; in February six and with the five murdered yesterday there are already eight cases in March. In addition, the Specialized Prosecutor for Attention to Women

Victims of Crime for Gender and Family Reasons (FEM), reported that of the 18 cases in Chihuahua, eight are related to drug dealing.

In 2022 there were 26 violent deaths of women linked to organized crime After midnight, two women were shot to death in the streets of Mina las Cruces and Mina los Portales, in the Real de Minas neighborhood, north of the city. One of the victims was lifeless on the sidewalk, while the other died while she was receiving medical attention.

Before 9 in the morning, another woman was executed outside a home located on Professor Mendoza Leyva and Encino streets, in the San Pablo neighborhood, also north of the city. The deceased, approximately 30 years old, received at least seven bullet wounds, three of them at the height of her head.

Around 1:30 in the afternoon, the authorities located a lifeless couple inside a house located on Mina Santo Domingo and Mina Maguarich streets, in the Real Santa Eulalia neighborhood, in the northern sector. The man responded to the name of Armando MV, 40 years old, while the woman was identified as Rita RT, 44 years old. Both had clear traces of violence.

Finally, also after 1 in the afternoon, a lifeless woman was found on Punta la Viña and Punta El Alamillo streets in the Punta Oriente neighborhood, south of the city. Her corpse was covered with a blue blanket.

There are two groups that dispute the glass market in the city and to which most of the executions have been attributed since the beginning of the year: “La Empresa” and the Sinaloa Cartel.

Both organizations have at least 100 members who are in charge of the distribution of narcotics and sicareate work.

Such is the case of the six people -four men and two women- who were murdered between Friday March 3 and Sunday March 5 in the Agrícola Francisco Villa neighborhoods, Riberas de Sacramento, to the north, as well as views of Cerro Grande, which is in the southern sector of the capital.

In the capital, the “Sinaloa Cartel” is headed by Salvador Humberto SVM, alias “El Señor de la V” or “El Verín”, born on April 12, 1974 in Camargo and who since 2021 began fighting for the plaza of Chihuahua until he became the main leader of the entire organization, especially after the death of another leader, Ramón Soto Valenzuela, alias “El Doc”, in December 2022, who maintained control of the distribution of drugs in the area near Aquiles Serdan.

As for “La Empresa”, made up of former members of the Los Aztecas and Los Mexicles gangs, it has its origins in Ciudad Juárez, where it is commanded by characters such as René Gerardo SG, alias “El 300” and has at least one year and a half trying to position itself in the city of Chihuahua as a third “cartel”, independent from the criminal gangs that have traditionally disputed control of illegal activities. The authority has not yet identified a leader in the capital and has only been able to detect that it is made up of young people