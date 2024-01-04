5-year-old boy dies in Bronx home fire

A five-year-old boy died and two other people were injured in a house fire in the Bronx, according to official reports.

Firefighters received a call about a fire around 5 p.m. Wednesday at the home on Barnes Avenue, where several generations of the same family apparently lived.

The fire would have started in the basement.

When firefighters arrived at the house, the basement was full of smoke and there they found the 5-year-old boy. He was rushed to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The injured are two women who suffered damage from smoke inhalation.

Watch the video with Julio César García’s report from the scene.