500 thousand more New Yorkers in poverty end pandemic aid

At the nonprofit Nido de Esperanza in upper Manhattan, the help they provide to the city’s less fortunate children helps alleviate poverty. Especially when changing the first 1000 days of newborns.

“Here they are very lucky because we can give them diapers, formula, educational toys for the development of their baby,” explained Astrid Cordero, Nido de Esperanza director.

In recent times, Cordero has seen more families asking for help, a reality that was confirmed this Wednesday with a study by the Robin Hood organization with Columbia University.

Half a million people joined the million and a half New Yorkers who are below the poverty level in 2022. A total of 2 million people in our city with an increase among adults from 18% to 23% in a single year ±o.

“The end of the pandemic, added to the high costs of housing, energy, transportation and food, have caused us to return to pre-pandemic levels of poverty,” explained Richard Buery, president of Robin Hood.

The figures highlight that the Latino community is the most affected by the lack of economic resources, compared to the rest of New Yorkers.

For example, 26% of Latinos are more likely to live in poverty, compared to 23% of African Americans, 24% of Asians, and just 13% of whites.

In terms of material needs, 42% of Latinos face this reality, compared to 16% of white New Yorkers.

“When you are thinking ‘where is the next plate of food coming from’, ‘how am I going to pay for the things I need for myself and my baby’, you are not worrying about how your baby will develop, how They can play and focus on what their baby needs to develop. Not just physically, but socially, emotionally and also mentally,” Cordero added.

The report also points out that during the pandemic it was evident that federal and local aid in terms of tax incentives, as well as housing vouchers, helped curb poverty, but that after the pandemic those numbers increased again. .

“Your money has been reduced, in a restaurant they used to pay 7 dollars for a meal. Now it costs you 12 or 15 dollars that you don’t have. So it has to happen two or three times,” said the resident of upper Manhattan. Pedro Matos.

“No, you can’t, you can’t anymore. It’s impossible to live here in New York,” added Susana Barcia.