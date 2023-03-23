500 thousand pesos: The fine for more than 14 thousand dead who signed the revocation of AMLO

Almost a year after the consultation on the revocation of AMLO’s mandate, the INE is already working on the issue of sanctions and recently the Complaints and Complaints Commission of the National Electoral Institute approved to apply a fine of 500 thousand weights against an association for delivering signatures of deceased persons.

In total, it was 14 mil 957 signatures of deceased persons to support the request to carry out the consultation on the revocation of AMLO’s mandate. And, then, against whom or who is the fine?

“Members of Que siga la democracia”. Photo: Victoria Valtierra-Cuartoscuro.

The fine that the INE will impose for the signatures of deceased persons in the revocation of mandate

The fine of 500 thousand pesos is for the improper use of data from the electoral roll and will apply against civil association Follow Democracypromoted by the Morena militant Gabriela Jiménez —who was talachando in support of the citizen consultation exercise for the revocation of AMLO’s mandate.

Thats not all. This INE Commission yelled at the FGR (Attorney General of the Republic) to investigate this of the delivery of signatures of deceased people —see the old tricks that are still not eradicated.

Photo: Crisanta Espinosa-Cuartoscuro.

What we know that the INE did —in the context of the efforts to have a mandate revocation consultation— is that reviewed 5 million signatures and… there are still another 6 million pending analysis.

But from this first batch, the INE detected 17 thousand 766 signatures of deceased people (of months and years prior to the submission of the application).

And precisely, of these more than 17 thousand signatures, 14 thousand 957 were delivered by Que Seiga la Democracia.

It is the turn of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office

On the other hand, the INE asked the Specialized Prosecutor for Electoral Crimes (FEDE) to keep an eye on the organization Que Seiga la Democracia just because of this case.

Yes, in addition to the intervention of the FGR and the fine approved by the Complaints and Complaints Commission of the Institute.

Photo: Adolfo Vladimir-Cuartoscuro.

And for the adviser Ciro Murayama, in all this chanchulloLet Democracy Follow had clear access to photocopies of deceased persons and used them to simulate support for the mandate revocation query.

Here his words: “This means that those who make up this group had access to photocopies of deceased people, who emptied the data contained in the electoral roll to simulate support, that is; illegal use of registration data was made, which is contemplated in our legislation as a crime “.

Photo: Andrea Murcia-Cuartoscuro.

Phew. This is only one part of the process of analyzing the delivered signatures. Already in January 2022 —before carrying out the consultation—, the INE delivered a preliminary report in which had detected irregularities.

As which? The Institute had received one million 383 thousand 031 signatures, among which were 296 mil 980 with inconsistencies. HERE we leave you the note to refresh the memory of the old tricks.

