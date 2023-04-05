“500,000 heat pumps per year are feasible”

Nobody doubts that the switch to a heat pump is associated with hurdles. However, business and politics are already in the process of solving these challenges – which is why they must not stand in the way of the consistent implementation of the heat transition. The heat pump must be at the center of these plans. It is – and all independent studies show this – the most efficient and environmentally friendly way of heating. And of course, to do that, we also need to talk about the widespread concerns.

After a two-day mammoth meeting, the traffic light then presented a weakened “compromise” which, in addition to a clear commitment to the energy transition and social cushioning, also provides for “openness to technology”, longer transition periods and exceptions. For the status quo, this technology-open approach is one thing above all – a straw to which all those who want to postpone the tedious upheaval cling.

No sooner had the first draft of the new building energy law circulated than a great outcry went through the country. Robert Habeck wanted to ban oil and gas heating and introduce a heat pump obligation, it said. That is far from reality and this turbo heat turnaround is just the figment of a green dream world. The acquisition costs are too high, heat pumps are not an option for old buildings and the goals cannot be achieved with the current capacities in Germany anyway.

Pro teams and mega factories

Are heat pumps too expensive? The state is currently promoting the purchase of heat pumps. This is important as long as the supply chains in Germany are ramped up and the installation costs exceed those of gas heating. In the next few years, however, manufacturers and installers will radically reduce costs.

On the one hand, production costs will fall as industrialization increases. A good example of this is the mega factory for 300,000 heat pumps per year that Vaillant recently put into operation in Slovakia. At the same time, the parts and components are standardized and simplified. This step also has savings potential. And last but not least, we will make all processes, from the first offer to installation, more and more efficient. The installation of solar systems, which involves specialized teams of roofers and electricians, shows how this can work.

Germany, the sad leader

Our neighboring countries show that heat pumps can be much cheaper. In Great Britain, for example, we can offer our complete heat pump package for less than 10,000 euros before taking government subsidies into account. The difference in cost is partly due to production catching up with demand there and lower supply chain and installation costs. But the UK doesn’t charge VAT on heat pumps either.

This shows that politicians have a duty to create incentives. First and foremost, electricity costs must be reduced. In a European comparison, the German electricity price is regularly at the sad peak, mainly due to taxes and levies. The electricity that we want to use to free ourselves from fossil fuels is currently being charged twice with our electricity and value-added tax – that’s anything but productive.

The misunderstanding with the new buildings

Finally, when it comes to costs, we can’t just talk about the purchase. The prices for this will fall, but the costs are already being put into perspective when you look at the entire service life. Depending on the design, heat pumps can be in operation for up to 30 years. The life expectancy of a gas boiler is 15 to 20 years. And heat pumps will also beat oil and gas heaters in terms of operating costs. They are up to four times more efficient and convert one kilowatt hour of electricity into around four kilowatt hours of heat. This is a great advantage, especially in combination with cheap green electricity and your independence from fluctuating gas prices.

The second point of criticism that we hear again and again: Heat pumps are only suitable in new buildings. As already mentioned, heat pumps are already more efficient than gas heaters. However, many heat pumps do not yet reach the water temperatures that gas boilers can deliver. In poorly insulated houses, this makes it more difficult to heat to a sufficient room temperature.

But we can also solve this problem. New heat pumps with higher temperatures in combination with better thermal insulation ensure pleasantly warm temperatures in winter, even in older buildings. This is also confirmed by a current study by the Fraunhofer Institute, in which more than 40 heat pumps in existing buildings were examined. The result: the desired heat was reliably achieved. The much-discussed, particularly cold, extreme cases in which electric heating rods have to support the performance of the heat pump are hardly significant in the annual balance.

Turbo heat pump growth

This leaves just one question unanswered: do we in Germany have the capacity to achieve the federal government’s target of 500,000 heat pumps per year? I can answer that with an unequivocal “yes”. 236,000 heat pumps were installed in Germany last year, 53 percent more than in the previous year.

The situation is similar in almost all neighboring countries: The number of heat pumps installed across Europe (in 21 countries) has grown from 2.2 million in 2021 to 3 million in 2022, which corresponds to an increase of 37 percent. If we maintain our growth rate in Germany, we will reach the target as early as 2024. Is that a challenge for the economy? Absolutely! But many companies — including Octopus Energy — want to grow even faster.

We have to shut out bogus debates

So if heat pumps are becoming more affordable, will work in most homes, and we’ll soon be able to supply and install them in sufficient capacity, why are so many people concerned about the new bill and the phasing out of oil and gas heating? Big changes are almost always viewed with skepticism, and the groups with an interest in maintaining the current status quo are influential – especially in the case of fossil fuels. It is all the more important to ignore bogus debates and concentrate on what really counts: we have to make heat pumps affordable for everyone.

Economy and competition will make that possible for the installation. And the government can play a big part if it is willing to question taxation of the price of electricity. At the same time, it must also create plannability with clear, ambitious legislation and provide incentives. The “social cushioning”, as the current traffic light decision calls it, is extremely important, i.e. support for people who could not afford a heat pump without help. This stands and falls for a successful heat transition in Germany.