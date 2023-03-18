6 Nations Tournament: the Blues finish second despite the victory of the day

No Grand Slam for the XV of France for this 6 Nations Tournament. Victory goes to Ireland on Saturday 18 March. The Blues now have the World Cup as their goal.

Eyes glued to the TV, the Blues are the first supporters of England, Saturday March 18. It is finally Ireland that wins, and the Grand Slam will be this year for the Greens. If France finishes second, but the Blues have made further progress, and thrill those who come to admire them.

Fans delighted by the XV of France

The XV of France exudes a form of insurance, magnified by a tremendous desire to play. Jonathan Danty flattened the second try, the 80,000 spectators only had eyes for the Blues. “(The team) is alive, it is dynamic on the ground. And it shows what we are really capable of on the new generation”, comments a supporter. The Blues still scored five tries this Saturday, and scored 41 points. They have only one defeat in the last 18 games. The World Cup in France in September is on everyone’s mind.