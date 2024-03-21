60% of low-income households are in 7 large counties

MIAMI.- There are currently 862,465 low-income, high-cost households in Florida revealed a study by the University of Florida, of which 60% of that total live in the seven large counties of Florida: Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach and Pinellas.

A household is cost burdened when it spends more than 40% of its income in housing costs in the state of Florida and this is what is happening with these families, the study reveals.

Rents in Florida increased dramatically between 2020 and 2022, then remained stable at these higher levels in 2023. Median gross rents increased 41% between July 2020 and July 2022.

“The average rent for those seeking housing was $1,693 in July 2023a two percent drop compared to 2022, but still well above the levels of the 2017-2021 period.”

While Florida is experiencing a boom in home sales and new construction, the influx of people moving to the state means affordable housing remains an issue, according to the new report from the University of Florida.

450,000 moved to Florida in 2021-2022

More than 450,000 people moved to Florida in 2021 and 2022, report says. Single-family home construction was especially strong in a swath of growing counties across southwest and central Florida, including Polk, Lee, Pasco and Hillsborough counties, said Anne Ray, manager of the Florida Housing Data Clearinghouse at the Shimberg Center. of Housing Studies at the University of Florida.

Multifamily development was also strongbut more concentrated in the state’s major metropolitan areas, including Orlando, Tampa, Miami/Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville.

“With our growing population and strong housing markets, Florida continues to have an affordable housing gap,” Ray said.

The need is greatest for low-wage residents and seniors on fixed incomes, but even people with some professional jobs may have trouble affording what they normally would in the past.

Housing offer

Key findings from the report include: Florida’s 5.7 million single-family homes make up the majority of supply. 71% of these homes are occupied, indicating that they serve as the owner’s primary residence rather than second homes, vacation homes or rental properties.

Florida produced approximately 125,000 single-family homes in 2022. This level of production is similar to that of the early 2000s: lower than the number of homes built during the peak years of 2004-2006, but well above the level of production after the 2008 housing crisis.

Polk County was the state’s top single-family construction site, with 9,235 single-family homes built.

Florida real estate markets have regained their strength The median price of a single-family home statewide reached $400,000 in the first half of 2023.

Source: UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA