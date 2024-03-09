65 years after the launch of Barbie on the market

MIAMI. – In the United States, March 9 is National Day of Barbie . The date refers to the day of launch of the iconic doll: Barbie debuted at the New York Toy Fair on March 9, 1959, making her 65 years old.

Barbie was created by Ruth Handler, co-founder of the Mattel company, from the inspiration she felt when she saw her daughter Barbara, who had fun with paper dolls that represented adult women. In this way, Handler proposed the idea of ​​a three-dimensional doll with interchangeable clothes and an adult image.

Barbie marketing has had several stages and moments, but it is always striking and inspired by the phrase “You can be whatever you want to be.” Girls from the United States and the world look for the Barbie doll in her different roles and appearances.

In this sense, its creator, Ruth Handler, argued that her philosophy is that “Barbie has always represented a women that chooses for itself.”

Inspiring Barbie

Regarding International Women’s Day, March 8, several artists received a doll Barbie with his image in the middle of the “Role Model” collection. Within this group were, among others, the American actress Viola Davis, the English actress Helen Mirren; Australian singer Kylie Minogue, Japanese model Nicole Fujita and Japanese model Nicole Fujita.

The selection of these figures, according to Mattel, was based on recognition of women “who are shaping the future through their inspiring stories.” In addition, an exhibition about Barbie is planned for July 5 at the Design Museum in London.

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 10, and the film Barbie (2023), directed by Greta Gerwig, has eight nominations: Best Film, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design and two nominations for Best Song. The film grossed more than $1.4 billion in ticket office.

@snederr

Source: International Day Portal /OK Diario /Primicia