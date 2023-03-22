7 games are leaving PS Plus soon; check the list

According to what is indicated in the “Last chance to play” tab, which was recently updated by Sony, PS Plus subscribers have little time to enjoy 7 games that are available in the Extra / Deluxe catalog. Among the games that are scheduled to leave the subscription service soon, the highlight is Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, which appears as the game with the largest fan base among the 7 titles.

The 7 Games That Will Leave the PS Plus Extra/Deluxe Catalog Soon

For now, the exact date on which the games will leave the service has not yet been revealed, which also includes the month in which they will no longer be available, however, it is quite likely that the games will leave the catalog in April. Check the list below.

Croixleur Sigma (PS4)

Gabbuchi (PS4)

Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm (PS4)

Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign (PS4)

The Calligula Effect: Overdose (PS4)

The Wonderful 101: Remastered (PS4)

2Dark (PS4)

Games that already left PS Plus Extra/Deluxe in March

Recently, on different dates in March, the PS Plus Extra/Deluxe catalog suffered some casualties and stopped offering a list of nine titles to subscribers. It is worth remembering that the departure of games from the catalog is quite common, as PS Plus, as well as other services, tend to add and remove titles with each new month.

Check out all the titles that left PS Plus Extra/Deluxe in March 2023 below.

Dungeons 2 (PS4)

Danger Zone (PS4)

Ghost of a Tale (PS4)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 (PS4/PS5)

Override 2: Super Mech League (PS5)

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (PS4)

Victor Vran Overkill Edition (PS4)

Velocibox (PS4)

WWE 2K22 (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Essential March

If, on the one hand, players say goodbye to certain games, on the other hand, new titles are available in the catalogue. In March 2023, PS Plus Essential, the lowest tier of the service, received three new titles, namely Battlefield 2042, Code Vein and Minecraft Dungeons.

Remember that PS Plus Essential games can only be redeemed for one month, with the list being changed every thirty days. If you redeem, the titles will remain in your library forever and can be played as long as you have an active PS Plus subscription.