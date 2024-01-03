73 dead in explosions during the death anniversary of assassinated general

DUBAI.- Explosions on the anniversary of an Iranian general killed by a US strike in 2020 killed at least 73 people and injured 170 others, media in Iran reported on Wednesday. An official said it was a “terrorist” attack.

The explosions occurred during an event marking the fourth anniversary of the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force, who was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020. The explosions occurred near his grave in Kerman, about 820 kilometers (510 miles) southeast of the capital, Tehran.