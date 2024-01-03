73 dead in explosions during the death anniversary of assassinated general

DUBAI.- Explosions on the anniversary of an Iranian general killed by a US strike in 2020 killed at least 73 people and injured 170 others, media in Iran reported on Wednesday. An official said it was a “terrorist” attack.
Babak Yektaparast, spokesman for Iran’s emergency service, gave the death toll to state media.
The explosions occurred during an event marking the fourth anniversary of the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force, who was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020. The explosions occurred near his grave in Kerman, about 820 kilometers (510 miles) southeast of the capital, Tehran.