75 years WHO: Human right to health is violated daily

medico international registered association

Frankfurt/Main (ots)

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Frankfurt-based aid and human rights organization medico international drew attention to the continuing poor global health situation.

“After 75 years, the WHO can be proud of a lot. And yet in many places there can be no talk of a party mood: The WHO came into being in 1948 with the aim of achieving the best possible health for all people – worldwide. We are still of that today far away. The human right to health is still being violated on a daily basis,” says Dr. medical Andreas Wulf, health expert at medico international. This disparity did not fall from the sky. 75 years after its founding, the WHO is in danger of being crushed between the health and economic interests of its member states.

This was unmistakable during the still ongoing Covid 19 pandemic. Many member states ignored the warnings of the WHO, developed preparedness and coping strategies too late and paid only lip service to global solidarity. “The WHO’s commitment to temporarily revoking intellectual property rights to medicines and vaccines against Corona and their global distribution in solidarity was sabotaged by a powerful minority of states, with the German government at the forefront,” Wulf continued. 600,000 lives could have been saved if WHO’s vaccination targets had been met by the end of 2021, the UN Human Rights Council found in a recent report.

But the global management of health crises fails not only in the case of new pandemics. Currently, prevention programs for cholera outbreaks in more countries than ever before, including Malawi and the earthquake-affected regions of Syria, have to be put on the back burner because the production of cholera vaccines for the pharmaceutical industry does not bring in enough profit.

“In order to deal with the pandemic, the governments of the world would have to create framework conditions within the framework of the WHO so that research is transparent and medical knowledge and its end products are regarded as common property of mankind. The countries at the WHO are currently renegotiating the global rules in the event of a pandemic unequivocally stated: patents must no longer block the solution to global problems,” concludes Wulf.

