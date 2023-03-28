“8 months later a fax came”: Boris Becker humiliates Anna Ermakova with a procreation statement

tz stars

From: Jonas Erbas

With “Let’s Dance” Anna Ermakova is currently reaping storms of jubilation and would like to make parts of her past forgotten. But dad Boris Becker apparently has other plans.

London – Anna Ermakova (23) is a real asset for the current “Let’s Dance” season: the young model regularly wins high jury ratings on the dance floor and has thus become the darling of the public – a career that she probably does not expect herself had. In the run-up, her concern was great that the viewers could prejudice her because of the alleged “broom closet affair” of her father Boris Becker (55). But while the 23-year-old would like to put this story behind her for good, her dad is happily unpacking.

Anna Ermakova is still struggling with Boris Becker’s alleged “broom closet affair”

The tale of the “broom closet affair” still holds true, although Boris Becker had already corrected it in 2009 that it did not actually take place. But there is still a grain of truth in the story: in a London posh restaurant, the three-time Wimbledon winner and the waitress Angela Ermakova (55) actually got closer in 1999 – an encounter from which nine months later their daughter Anna Ermakova emerged.

It is not an easy situation for this year’s “Let’s Dance” darling that the general public is also well informed about the framework conditions of their conception: “Children don’t really have to know that,” said the 23-year-old in the official podcast of the RTL dance show. Your participation in the program should also put you in a new, possibly even better light. So far she has undoubtedly succeeded.

Boris Becker unpacks again about Anna Ermakova’s conception

In his new documentary Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker” (Apple TV+), the tennis legends are now talking about this fateful chapter in his life. In the second part of the show, which is the British tabloid The Sun is available, the 55-year-old is talkative: “We got together and had sex. I didn’t have Angela’s number, I had no contact, and that’s it, ”Boris Becker is said to have commented on the spontaneous restaurant romance.

Anna Ermakova shouldn’t like that at all: In a documentary, Boris Becker unpacked again about the consequences of the tryst that led to her conception – although the 23-year-old had made it clear that she would like this topic to be out of the public eye © Future Image / Panama Pictures/Imago

The former top athlete continues: “Eight months later I get a fax that says: ‘You may not remember me. It’s been eight months since our last meeting. Here’s my number, call me!’ I just couldn’t believe it.” A meeting with the heavily pregnant Angela and a subsequent paternity test brought certainty – accompanied by countless headlines. At that time, Boris Becker was still married to his Barbara (56), who had given birth to his son Elias (23) just six months earlier.

With the publication of the documentary, Anna Ermakova will soon be involuntarily confronted with her past again – even though she has been struggling with it for years, as she revealed in the “Let’s Dance” podcast: “It’s hard to grow up with it. You feel very isolated. It’s funny to talk about it. ”But the 23-year-old is probably supported by her life partner: Anna Ermakova’s friend avoids the public, but recently visited her at her “Let’s Dance” rehearsals. Sources used: thesun.co.uk, “Let’s Dance – the official podcast” (RTL+; episode of 6 February 2023)