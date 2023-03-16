800 exhibitors on 70,000 square meters: new things at the leisure fair in Nuremberg

Nuremberg – The leisure fair starts next Wednesday in Nuremberg!

A total of 800 exhibitors will present themselves on 70,000 square meters of exhibition space until March 26th.

At the main trade fair for leisure, tourism and gardening, a climbing snake (up to ten meters high) and the action pool are the highlights.

Whether stand-up paddle, types of whiskey or the latest music – everything can be tested at the Nuremberg Leisure Fair Photo: Adrian Mühlbauer

Boards for stand-up paddling can be tested in the pool, and a water polo tournament also takes place there. In the tourism section, caravans and travel models from 62 brands are on display.

The “Inviva” taking place at the same time is aimed at active seniors. On March 22nd there is a valuation day, where rarities and heirlooms are valued on the fairgrounds.

The Musikmesse (March 24 to 26) is brand new with 50 concerts.

At the whiskey fair “The Village” 2800 whiskeys are offered – including a barrel from Tawan.