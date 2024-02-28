84 years after the first televised basketball game

MIAMI.- 84 years ago the first game of baloncesto televised. The match took place at Madison Square Garden in New York on February 28, 1940.

That day the University Championship of the National Association of Collegiate Athletes, NCAA, was held. Station W2XBS broadcast a doubleheader, in the first Pittsburgh beat Fordham, 57-37.

During the second day of basketball, the broken It was decided between the University of NY and Georgetown University. At that time a television could cost about $600 and it is estimated that in New York there were about 400 devices. Currently, hundreds of college basketball games are televised throughout the United States and the rest of the world, to which are added internet broadcasts.

Basketball is defined as a universal grassroots sport that is practiced both by organized leagues and in informal games. According to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), at least 450 million people play basketball in the world. This sport has been part of the Olympic Games since 1936.

Basketball in the US and other countries

Basketball is a game between two teams of five players and whose objective is to put the ball into the opponent’s basket or basket, located at a certain height.

The United Nations records that the presence of basketball is significant in the United States, Europa, Asia and other regions of the world. In 2019, the Basketball Africa League (BAL) was created: it is currently a professional league with 12 club teams from all over Africa.

Source: World Day Portal /Basketball Plus/ United Nations