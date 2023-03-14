85,000 plans are canceled Strengthen; "I'm disappointed": Garnacho's lament; "I'm going to lower inflation"; and more...

1 – Tolosa Paz ratified the withdrawal of 85,000 Empower Work that were not validated

The Minister of Social Development ratified that tomorrow the term for the validation of the identity of the holders of the Empower Work program expires and confirmed that there will be 85,000 definitive withdrawals for not having carried out the procedure.

2 – “No one will be able to govern with a proscription”: the warning of Kirchnerism

The senator of the Frente de Todos, Oscar Parrilli, maintained that "like this, Argentina is not viable" and affirmed that Vice President Cristina Kirchner must be "fully acquitted" before the presentation of lists, scheduled for June 24.

3 – Before the INDEC data, Rodríguez Larreta assured: “I am going to lower inflation”

The Buenos Aires head of government said that "people no longer make it to the end of the month, they don't make it to the weekend"; He stated that Argentina "cannot" spend more than it earns every year and "broadcast with the little machine": "You have to stop with that."

4 – The Government enacted the pension moratorium law

Law 27,705 was approved at the end of February by Congress and will benefit, according to official estimates, 800,000 people who are of retirement age but who do not meet the 30 years of required contributions.

5 – Date 7 of the Professional League closed: results, goals and how the position table was

San Lorenzo is the only leader, with 16 points, while River and Defensa y Justicia complete the podium.

6 – “I am disappointed”: Garnacho’s lament for an injury that will prevent him from being in the friendlies of the Argentine National Team

The news that was expected in the last hours was confirmed: Alejandro Garnacho will not be able to participate in the next friendlies of the Argentine National Team, due to an injury he suffered in his right ankle in the goalless draw between Manchester United and Southampton, last Sunday in the Premier League.

7 – They extend the registration period to the registry to maintain electricity and gas subsidies

People who meet the conditions for access to the subsidized electricity and gas rate, and have not yet signed up, will be able to complete it until mid-April.

8 – Ecuador summoned the Argentine ambassador after a former minister escaped from the diplomatic headquarters

The Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry summoned Gabriel Fuks to answer questions about the investigation into the escape of María Duarte, the former official sentenced to eight years in prison for corruption who fled from the Argentine embassy in that country.

9 – Bizarrap in Buenos Aires: all the data on the tickets

The producer announced the BZRP Live Tour and the first stop will be at the Palermo Hippodrome. Everything you need to know.

10 – The Weeknd sold out his show in River and adds a new date

The Canadian artist sold out the concert scheduled for October 18. When do the new tickets go on sale?