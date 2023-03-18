89 Texas Tech doctors are sent to specialties

Step.- In a large auditorium on the El Paso campus of the Texas Tech University Health Science Center (TTUHSC), the suspense was tangible as a clock on the screen counted down. Holding sealed envelopes containing their future fate, the Foster Medical School class of 2023 waited for the clock to hit zero.

At 10 am. On “Match Day,” Friday, March 17, all 88 members of the Foster Medical School Class of 2023 and one member of the Class of 2022 opened their envelopes to see which residency program they were accepted in El Paso and around the world. country. At the same time, across the United States, thousands of graduating medical students opened envelopes to find out where they would continue their medical education.

Of the 89 Foster School of Medicine students who matched Friday, 14 matched with residencies in El Paso. Of those who matched in El Paso, 13 matched with residences at TTUHSC El Paso.

Match Day is a nail-biting rite of passage for graduating medical students, and their families, in the United States comes after students have spent the last six months applying for residencies, interviewing, and deciding the order in with which to classify the programs with which they expect to be assigned.

Between chasing after her 2 1/2-year-old daughter, Benny, and taking a quick bite of some fruit, Sophia Hantzopulos was excited to find out where she would be doing her residency. She and her family were delighted to learn that she would be doing her three-year residency at the TTUHSC El Paso Department of Pediatrics.

“As a lifelong El Pasoan, I grew up seeing the need in the region,” Hantzopulos said of getting his medical education at Foster School of Medicine. “Foster School of Medicine really uses its position as the only health sciences center on the US-Mexico border to bring physicians to a historically underserved place. It’s a really important topic that is very near and dear to my heart. I just wanted to stay here to train and give back to the community that got me here in the first place.”

In recent years, Foster School of Medicine graduates have coincided with residency programs at prestigious institutions including Johns Hopkins Hospital, George Washington University, Baylor University, New York University, Mayo Clinic, the Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Vanderbilt University Medical Center. TTUHSC El Paso encourages graduates who match with outside institutions to bring their experience to the Borderplex after completing their training.

A lifelong El Paso resident, Alyssa Salcido graduated from the Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences in 2018 before being accepted to Foster School of Medicine. However, her introduction to the TTUHSC El Paso campus occurred a long time ago.

His mother previously headed the Human Resources Department at the university.

“She worked here when I was in middle and high school. I would come visit her and I got to see the school grow; I always wanted to come here,” Salcido said. “I didn’t want to leave El Paso. I love my hometown and this is where I wanted to serve. I have seen the scarcity of healthcare access in our community and have volunteered in underserved areas to increase healthcare access for residents there. Staying here and taking care of those patients is going to help the community and I look forward to continuing to grow it.”

Salcido will do his residency at the TTUHSC El Paso Department of Pediatrics.

“I love working with children and the light and energy they bring,” she said. “They are so wonderful and it is amazing to experience working with a child from babies to teenagers.”

TTUHSC El Paso offers 22 residency programs throughout El Paso with openings for more than 200 talented medical residents from the Borderplex and across the country. Residency programs currently offered include emergency medicine, family medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, neurology, pediatrics, psychiatry, radiology, surgery, orthopedic surgery, and pathology.

Mikaela Brentlinger is one of the first students to coincide with the new pathology residency program at TTUHSC El Paso. The three-year residency program also includes two concurrent medical students from other schools.

“It’s exciting to be in the first class because I can provide insight into how things play out. In a way, my voice will be heard more and I can be a mentor to any of the new incoming residents. It’s exciting because everyone is going to trust our first class to show them the ropes,” said Brentlinger.