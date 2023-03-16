Undoubtedly, one of the most important parts of a festival –besides the public, of course– are the acts that will be presented in its different stages. We are a few days away from the return of the Ibero-American Festival of Musical Culture, so it is a good time to talk about some of the bands of Vive Latino 2023.

Since the lineup for this new edition of Vive Latino was announced, we have been very excited to see names like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Café Tacvba, UB40, The Black Crowes, Alt-J, Paul Oakenfold and many more. However, we realized that the nostalgia factor was present in a large part of the lineup.

Vive Latino 2023 poster/Photo: OCESA

9 bands from Vive Latino 2023 that we listened to in adolescence and fill us with nostalgia

And it is that to begin with, there are many bands from Vive Latino 2023 that will meet on the festival stages after a while without playing together in Mexico. But there are also acts that, when listening to them, we are sure will take you back to that time when everything seemed easier.and perhaps, they were also happy and did not know it.

That is why to remember that stage of our lives, we take care of review some of the bands of this new edition of Vive Latino that we listened to in adolescence and without a doubt, fill us with nostalgia. So get ready, because chances are we unlock great memories.

The public at Vive Latino 2022/Photo: Getty Images

Austin TV

Definitely, the return of Austin TV was one of the most anticipated within the music industry in our country. In 2013, and after becoming one of the most interesting and important projects on the scene, the Mexican band took a break, but their fans never lost faith in seeing them play their classics on stage again.

Fortunately, in 2022 and after almost a decade in silence they officially returned with a very special concert in CDMX, and right there they announced that they would be one of the bands of Vive Latino 2023. And without a doubt, we are sure that when they listen live songs like “She doesn’t know me”, “Marduk” and “I forgot to say goodbye” they will return straight to puberty.

Los Bunkers

As we mentioned before, within the Vive Latino bands we have many comebacks. And among them we have Los Bunkers, a very important group to understand rock in Spanish todaywhich in 2014 and in one of its highest moments of popularity, decided to take an indefinite break to dedicate itself to other projects.

A few years ago they gave a few shows, but They will return with everything to Mexico to play neither more nor less than at Vive Latino and we sign whatever they want so that the Chilean band will give us a tasty nostalgic bang playing gigs the size of “It rains over the city”, “Bailando solo” or “Miéntele”.

Los Dynamite

Closing with the returns of bands from Vive Latino 2023, we could not leave out Los Dynamite. During the first half of the 2000s, this project innovated on the Mexican scene, putting everything into post-punk revival, indie rock and even new wave. But in 2008 and after releasing their debut album, they disappeared from the scene.

Since then, Diego Solórzano dedicated himself to Rey Pila but in 2022, he also announced that he would return with Los Dynamite, but his great return will be at Vive Latino to take us back to our teenage years and remember that moment while “Ready Ready”, “Katatonic” and “Frenzy” play in the background.

Plasticine Mosh

Now yes, let’s go with a band from Vive Latino 2023 that we sign what they want to that was part of the adolescence of many. Of course we talk about Plasticine Moshbecause since the end of the 90s, Jonaz González and Alejandro Rosso blew our minds with their proposal, mixing rock, electronics, hip-hop and more rhythms, something that nobody was doing in our country.

The last time Plastilina Mosh performed at Vive Latino was in the 2016 edition, so it’s time to see this bandit again at the festival and jump on the nostalgia train to the rhythm of “Mr. P-Mosh”, “Afroman”, “Dangerous Pop” and more hits.

the bizarre

If you ever got into Mexican ska, chances are you the bizarre They were in your favourites. And of course, if they are one of the most recognized bands of this genre in our country and they always throw a party wherever they perform. Although yes, they almost always give highly raffled shows at Vive Latino.

It was in 2019 when Los Estrambóticos gave their most recent presentation at the Ibero-American Festival of Musical Culture, but if you feel like going into the slam and singing songs “La herida” or “Soñar contigo” (which they surely dedicated to their puberty boyfriends), this is one of the Vive Latino 2023 bands that cannot be missed.

parakeets

We already talked about Mexico and Chile, but what about Argentina? It is no secret to anyone that This country is one of the countries that contributes the most bands to Vive Latino and this year will not be the exception, because among the Argentine acts of the 2023 edition we have the very parakeetswho have been representing reggae in Spanish for years.

However, believe it or not, we haven’t seen them at the festival for a while (their last performance was in 2018). But the cool thing is that Pericos is within the bands of Vive Latino 2023 and most likely many will remember their elementary/middle/high school days when they play “Runaway”, “Far away pupils” and more hits.

Kinky

Of course In this nostalgic list of bands for Vive Latino 2023, a group that is part of the festival could not be missing: Kinky. Since the first editions, the regios have played on almost all the Vive stages with their recognizable sound, which always makes us jump and dance until our feet hurt.

In 2017 it was the last time we saw Kinky at Vive Latino, and the truth is that they are missed. That’s why we’re more than ready to check them out again live and remember when we played songs like “Where do the dead go?”, “Soun tha my first love” and “Until we burn”.

Allison

If we talk about Vive Latino 2023 bands that we listened to in adolescence and that come back to us, of course we had to mention Allison. They are not done, although some at this point still deny it, We are sure that many –hand down– were super fans of this Mexa group and even dedicated their songs.

After 12 years without playing at Vive Latino and a series of changes, they returned in 2018 with a show full of nostalgia and this 2023 they will return with everything to the festival so that many chavorruqueros (including ourselves) sing “Dime otraaaa veeeeeez” and rolitas like “Memorama”, “Aquí”, “Baby Please” or “Me cambió”.

Swarm

Last but not least we have Enjambre, a band that has remained for years at Vive Latino but without a doubt, when we listen to their songs (especially the older ones) they remind us of that time when we were kids, and the only thing we worried about was school (and our crush liking us).

As we mentioned before, the Navejas brothers and Ángel Sánchez are constant members of the festival (because in 2018 they gave their most recent show on the main stage). But now, Enjambre is part of the Vive Latino 2023 bands and we would love for them to put together a nostalgic set with songs from their first albums to savor melancholy, don’t you think? whatWhat other band would you add to the list?

