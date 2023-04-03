9,000-euro electric car drives with sodium-ion battery

The BYD Seagull is said to be based on the new battery technology and is therefore particularly cheap.

It seems momentum is in new battery technologies to come: Just a few weeks ago, the first electric car was presented in China, with a Sodium Ion Battery is operated. Now the next car with the promising technology is to come onto the market. The electric car with the designation Seagull von BYD should rely on a sodium-ion battery, which is special low price should allow. But the lower price is only one Advantage of these new batteries.

range and engine The Seagull is based on the e-platform 3.0 by BYD and is optionally available with a 55-kW- and one 75-kW-Motor offered. A lithium iron phosphate battery with a capacity of 38 kWh should give the small car a range of 405 Kilometer (CLTC standard). In addition, the Seagull model will be offered with a sodium-ion battery. This battery should have a capacity of 30 kWh have, with which the car – also according to the CLTC standard – up to 305 Kilometer should come far.

Sodium Ion Battery The Sodium Ion Battery has the great advantage that no lithium is necessary. While lithium deposits are finite, sodium is coming all around the world before, for example in salt (sodium chloride). 2.6 percent of the earth’s crust consist of sodium. Also, sodium is very easy to obtain. Battery cells in which sodium ions flow between the positive and negative poles are said to be particularly high loading speedsalso at temperatures down to -20 degrees Celsius. They should be relative insensitive be against mechanical influences and do not burst into flames so quickly. On Point memory leaks and longevity should they be able to keep up with lithium-ion batteries. The only drawbacks seem to be energy density and the Weight to be. Another advantage is that sodium-ion batteries are comparatively cheap to manufacture meant to be.

Small and with a minimalist cockpit The Seagull belongs to BYD’s Ocean series and is located below the Dolphin. After the latest leaks, that should be the main thing Cockpit of the two vehicles will be quite similar: Large, central display in the center console and a smaller screen for the instrument panel. With a wheelbase of 2,5 Meter and a total length of just 3,78 Meter the Seagull is a particularly small electric car. It’s even smaller than the current one Polowhich has a length of 4.074 meters.