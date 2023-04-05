92-year-old media mogul Murdoch cancels wedding

Conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch and 66-year-old Ann Lesley Smith have called off their wedding plans that were announced just a month ago. The project was suddenly stopped because Murdoch had disturbed Smith’s religious views, reported Vanity Fair magazine, citing sources close to Murdoch.

The 92-year-old multimillionaire had proposed to Smith on St. Patrick’s Day and made the plans public shortly thereafter. At the time, he told the New York Post that he was marrying Smith and that they would “spend the second half of our lives together.”

APA/AFP/Jewel Samad



“I was very nervous. I was very afraid of falling in love again – but I knew it would be my last time. It should be anyway. I’m happy,” Murdoch said at the time.

Former police chaplain

According to the New York Post, the controversial media entrepreneur met former police chaplain Smith in September at his Moraga winery in California. The wedding party was set to take place in the summer – a year after Murdoch’s divorce from his fourth wife, model Jerry Hall.

Australian-born Murdoch, a US citizen since 1985, is one of the most powerful media entrepreneurs in the world. He owns the conservative news channel Fox News and the newspaper “Wall Street Journal” in the USA and in Great Britain the tabloid “Sun” and the newspaper “The Times”.