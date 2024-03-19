A 19-year-old man dies from multiple gunshots in Brooklyn

A young man with several gunshot wounds to his body is found dead by the police in a home in Brooklyn.

The victim was identified as Cristiano Montrose, 19, a resident of the Canarsie section of Brooklyn.

In Citizen App images you can see the scene of the shooting.

According to police, around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers received an emergency call about a man shot at the scene.

Upon arrival they found a young man with gunshot wounds to the mouth and torso.

The victim was transported to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are attempting to locate a suspected involved black four-door sedan that fled southbound on East 104th Street.

At this time no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

__________________

We invite you to visit us on the new NY1 Noticias channel on WhatsApp. There you will find the most relevant news about what is happening in New York, as well as other coverage about the rest of the country, Latin America and the world. click in this link to access the channel. We thank you in advance if you become one of our followers and express your reaction to what we publish with an emoji.