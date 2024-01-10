A 26-year-old Cuban woman dies trying to reach the United States.

A 26-year-old Cuban woman, identified as Niurvys López Quiñones, died in Mexico while trying to reach the United States border, her relatives confirmed this Wednesday.

The woman, a native of Chambas in Ciego de Ávila, was traveling towards the northern Mexican border on a road trip when she suffered a road accident, Cuban Ernesto Sanchez explained on Facebook, who assures that the people of Chambas are in mourning.

The Mexican Missing Persons Prosecutor’s Office had already activated the so-called “Alba Protocol” for the search for the migrantwho was last seen on December 29, 2023, on the Monterrey-Saltillo Highway, near the Lincoln Booth, detailed the publication by the Mexican authorities.

At a fundraiser to bring López Quiñones’ body to the United States, open on the platform GoFundMethe young woman’s cousin stated that the death occurred on the same day she was last seen.

She stated that at home they called her Coco and she died “in a tragic accident trying to get here with us to the United States.

“You had to enter with your own two feet my coconut, but we will bring you home,” states the request, which already has more than $1,300 dollars raised out of a goal of 10,000.