A 27-goal man for Hertha: who is Gustav Christensen?

Kristian Bach Bak Beginning let his disappointment run wild. “If it had been up to us”FC Midtjylland’s deputy sporting director told Tipsbladet newspaper earlier this week, “We would have signed a long-term contract with Gustav because we see him as a great talent.”

We are talking about Gustav Christensen. In fact, the 18-year-old is one of Denmark’s greatest offensive talents. In the summer, however, the teenager will not extend his contract at home and will pack his bags. From the rural Midtjylland (in German: Central Jutland) it goes to big Berlin to Hertha BSC. The old and new surroundings could hardly be more different.

It will be interesting to see whether Christensen will develop as splendidly in this completely different environment as in the past few months. The youngster scored an unbelievable 27 goals in 18 appearances this season – a rate that is reminiscent of the performances of national player Youssoufa Moukoko in the Borussia Dortmund youth team.

Christensen is also a goal machine, although the young man from the Danish town of Ikast does not feel most comfortable in the center of the attack, but rather on the left wing. Nevertheless, the right-footed player can occupy all three striker positions – including right and center.

Christensen’s easy-to-read nose for goals is combined with fine technique and high speed, with which the Denmark U19 international (five appearances, three goals) moves into the depths. As can already be interpreted from his impressive numbers, he is not tied to the sidelines as a crosser, but is looking for the penalty area.

startup required

Christensen’s rate naturally raises high hopes. On the other hand: Apart from a measly minute of playing time in the Europa League, the youngster who has just reached the age of 18 still lacks professional level appearances. Doubtful that he is an option for the Berlin senior team under these conditions.

The first thing to do is to arrive. Christensen needs language skills, training toughness and robustness. But then he can still give the old lady a lot of joy. For Hertha, his commitment for a manageable 250,000 euros rental fee is a respectable success in the highly competitive talent market. Finally won a rough diamond instead of losing to the competition.