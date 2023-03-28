A 4-year-old girl witnessed the femicide of her mother in Barracas

Ana Lorena Dominguez43, was murdered this Monday with two stab wounds in her apartment in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Barracas and her current partner, who had a history of threats and gender violence, was arrested for the femicide.

It all happened in front of the victim’s youngest daughter, a girl barely four years old, inside the house located on Avenida Martín García at 800. “Dad poked mom with a knife,” she recounted hours later, when a of her older sisters arrived at the scene.

The suspect of the crime Adrian Gordillo, was also on the scene. However, the man ignored what happened. “Sol, I got out of bed and your mom was on the floor,” he told his stepdaughter. The same version was later repeated before the police.

At first glance, the experts noticed that the woman had two sharp puncture wounds in the abdomen, for which they arrested Gordillo, who had a history of injuries and family violence that occurred in 2019 and 2020. For their part, the victim’s neighbors told to the investigators that it was common to hear screams and arguments between the victim and her partner.

The case was in charge of the District Attorney of the La Boca neighborhood, Susana Calleja, who was present at the crime scene.

Besides, a total of 242 femicides were registered throughout the country during 2022, which averaged four events per week according to a report from the Femicide Observatory of the National Ombudsman’s Office (OFDPN), which also revealed that 200 sons and daughters were left without their mothers as a result of the crimes.

According to the data recorded by the OFDPN, in 2021 there were 289 gender-based murders, while in 2020 there were 295.

In the survey that covered January 1 and December 31, 2022, the Ombudsman’s Office recorded 242 femicides, including 23 linked femicides, 14 femicidal suicides, and 7 transfemicides.