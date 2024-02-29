A blizzard could make travel from dangerous to impossible

CALIFORNIA. – A brewing Pacific storm that threatened snowfall and high winds appeared to become the strongest of the season, forecasters said before the system reached California and posed the risk of blizzards in the Sierra Nevada and up to 3 meters (10 feet) of snow in the mountains around Lake Tahoe for the weekend.

Widespread snowfall would create blizzard conditions with low or almost no visibility, making travel “from extremely dangerous to impossible” between Friday and Saturday morning, when the heaviest snowfall is expected, according to the weather service.

Between 61 and 122 centimeters (2 to 4 feet) of snow were expected in towns around Lake Tahoe and between 1.5 and 3 meters (5 to 10 feet) in higher areas, with gusts of more than 160 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour) on the mountain range’s summits, according to the weather service. Road closures and blackouts were likely.

“Do not take this storm lightly,” warned the weather service in Reno.

Although forecasts call for varying amounts of snow depending on how the storm develops, the Weather Service’s prediction center in College Park, Maryland, said there was little doubt that “March will come in like a lion for the West Coast states.” ”.

Source: With information from AP