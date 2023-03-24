A classic mystery board game clue lands in Apple Arcade – Up News Info

Get your magnifying glasses ready because Clue: Hasbro’s Mystery Game Plus, based on the classic board game, arrived on Apple Arcade on Friday. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($5, £5, or AU$8 per month), you can play this game with no fees, ads, or in-app purchases.

Marmalade Game Studios is responsible for bringing the board game to your screen, and this isn’t the first time the studio has brought a board game to digital devices either. The studio has digitized other classic games, like Monopole et BattleshipAlso.

If you’ve ever played the board game, you already know the rules for the Apple Arcade version of Clue. If you’ve never played before, the object of the game is to be the first person to solve the murder mystery represented by the three cards in the secret envelope. These three cards show who committed a murder, with what weapon and where on the board.

Each player receives four cards that show a person, weapon, or location, and because these cards are not in the secret envelope, they cannot be part of the solution. Players take turns moving around the board and making guesses about the crime. If someone guesses “It was Colonel Mustard with the rope in the library” and you have the library card, you must show the guesser to disprove their guess. When someone has enough evidence, they can make a final charge on the mystery. But be careful, your last accusation is your last act in the game, right or wrong.

You can play online against friends or other people or you can play against the computer in single player mode. There are also fun new characters in this version of Clue, including Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson, and other locations. The original game board was a mansion, and this version features more maps, including boards that look like Egypt and a train so you can become the hero of your own Agatha Christie story.

If you are interested in this game or others, you can get a free month of Apple Arcade to sign up the first time, or you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new Apple device. apple arcade adds new games and updates every week. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of your screen.

CNET’s Shelby Brown contributed to this report.