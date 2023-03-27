A controversy rages among big French YouTubers/influencers

First of all, let’s go back to the source of the controversy for those who haven’t had the opportunity to follow the case. In a column published in the JDD, 150 personalities from social networks, YouTubers and streamers wanted to denounce the abuses of a minority and defend their economic model. All this obviously falls within the framework of a bill to regulate their activity which must be examined this week by the Ministry of the Economy. The entire Tribune can be read on the site of the JDD.

A platform that caused controversy

Scams, counterfeits, dubious commercial practices, some have made believe in recent months that they are representative of our sector when they represent only a minority. It is their abuses that we first wish to denounce.

Here is what we can read in substance in the gallery. Obviously it was enough to create an outcry on social networks and start a controversy. Indeed many have accused the creators of defending a villainous model, confirming in the wake of this signature their guilt. It is all the more bad timing that many have also accused the said creators of being navel-gazing while the social situation in France is sinking into chaos. Which actually seems much more complex than that.

A gradual dissociation

This is why content creators themselves wanted to dissociate themselves by communicating very quickly on the subject. This is particularly the case of Dr. Nozman who is known to be a science popularizer on YouTube.

When I see the reality, and the things proposed, I think that they are for the most part necessary to move in the right direction, and that they precisely target real problems and dangers.

Quite quickly, Squeezie, who needs no introduction, also reacted:

I am not impacted by these laws, I have nothing to lose with this reform which is intended to regulate immoral product placements, mainly made by malicious influencers

This is also the case of the content creator Gotaga who does not hesitate to point out the potential trickery:

He is also joined by Cyprien who tweets:

This forum of the JDD has thus raised questions (rightly) on the way in which it was developed and especially in the way in which the names of the signatories were managed. It remains to be seen now what will be the outcome of this affair and whether other content creators will also gradually dissociate themselves.

On your side, what do you think of this polIt ismic?