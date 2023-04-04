A covert?: this would be the surprising candidate of Cristina Kirchner

The uncertainty within the FdT since Cristina Kirchner announced that she would not be a candidate has led in recent days to the appearance of a “covered up”

In the midst of the uncertainties for the candidacies for this year’s general elections, especially since Cristina Kirchner warned that she will not be a candidate for anything, within the Frente de Todos the option of a “covered up” began to circulate that had already circulated weeks ago in different power plants and that, according to the journalist Roberto Navarro, would be the president of YPF, Pablo González.

Sources from the state oil company admitted that González would meet the characteristics of an outsider sought by the vice president because he is “someone from the project.” And in the event that he was chosen to be the presidential candidate of the Frente de Todos, he would not hesitate to “face that responsibility.” Although they abounded that there is no information to contribute beyond what has been reported.

The truth is that it is not the first time that the name of González appears on the radar of the former President. According to what the Clarín newspaper published when he took over as head of the oil company, the official has had a bond of absolute trust with the Kirchner couple since the 1990s.

Dance of names in the ruling party

“González is Cristina, he is one of the few who answers the phone,” agree the sources quoted by the Buenos Aires morning newspaper, who recalled that the head of YPF was a State prosecutor, senator and deputy, member of the Judicial Council and lieutenant governor of Alicia Kirchner in Santa Cruz. Until these days he even mentioned him as a possible candidate to succeed the governor in that province in this year’s elections. At that level comes the confidence that Cristina and Máximo Kirchner have in the official.

The dance of names within the ruling party accounts for the state of confusion that the Government is going through. the figure of Sergio Massa, trapped by the inflationary spiral, is still analyzed as a variant in the universe of Kirchnerism but its actions have decreased as a result of the crisis. Also that of the Minister of the Interior Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro, who in recent months accelerated his media and political raid, and even incorporated collaborators to the team that advises him.

In the case of the Casa Rosada, Alberto Fernandez he still insists on the possibility of his re-election. However, the ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Scioli, also entered the presidential race.

The Head of State insisted again this Sunday in the interview with “El metodo Rebord” in the need to resolve candidacies in the PASO (even Cristina) and referred again to the chance that he will run for re-election, despite the offensive K to make him give up that strategy. In this context, the name of Pablo González slipped into the inmate.

What is Cristina Kirchner looking for?

According to reports from different journalistic media, the vice president could appeal “to a leader not much older than 55 years, of undoubted identification with herwell considered by the main businessmen but with no public figure in the round of applicants who occupy the media and opinion-makers”.

The head of YPF, Pablo González, is 54 years old, and for more than 30 years he has had a close relationship with Néstor Kirchner and Cristina Kirchner. That later he would continue with Máximo Kirchner. Also closely linked to Kirchnerism.

And the journalistic entrepreneur ultra K robert navarro He also put on the table this Monday that “The hidden candidate that Clarín is talking about is the president of YPF, Pablo Gerardo González”.

“When you talk about the possibility of playing something in a scenario where you see that the candidates could be (Javier) Milei and (Patricia) Bullrich, do you beat them with someone traditional or do you have to go with a different one? Well that’s where you begins to shuffle this name that everyone says is covered up,” Navarro stressed. “It’s absolutely unknown,” he added.