A Cuban beast dominates the UFC

The fighter Robelis Despaignehas become the new Cuban beast that dominates the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship).

Despaigne stands out for its Technical abilities, acquired at the taekwondo school in Cuba, where he was a member of the national team. She won the Olympic bronze medal in London 2012 and took the gold medal at the Central American and Caribbean Games Barranquilla 2018.

He Cuban fighter He has experience in competitions with opponents from various continents and is now succeeding in professional sports due to his technique and physical qualities, which leave no one indifferent. He is 35 years old, is 2.01 meters tall and weighs 117 kilos.

The YouTube channel Green Fits dedicated a video to Robelis Despaigne. They highlight his overwhelming results in the short time he has been with the UFC.

In December, the largest mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the world signed a contract with Robelis Despaigne. He is on the list of heavyweights.

Has become The Big Boy and it is clear that “The sky is the limit!”, because 19 seconds in the octagon were enough for him to defeat three opponents.

He has a personal record of 4-0 in MMA as a professional fighter. He has delivered four KOs in the first round.

His entry into Mixed Martial Arts is being a success. He is enjoying it, but he seems very focused on his goals.

He has never heard the bell for the second round and knows that there is no time to indulge in those luxuries. He has to fight hard and conquer all the opportunities that lie ahead of him, to remain undefeated.