A Cuban cyclist without arms who thrives in the face of adversity

Damian Lopez He has a physical disability that does not represent a limitation to his life, because in the absence of his arms, the Cuban puts effort into his significance as a disabled cyclist.

Recently, a publication in Facebook from Cuban cycling Jesús Perera described Damián as an exceptional athlete, who has a great sense of humor, in addition to saying that he is charismatic, happy and with incredible energy.

An anecdote about the Cuban cyclist is moving because of the skill with which he practices this sport.

According to the aforementioned source, on a day in March, Damián pedaled along the Hudson River bike path with only the tips of his elbows touching the handlebars of his bicycle. “His balancing act drew incredulous looks from pedestrians and curiosity from other cyclists,” he noted.

They add that the cyclist is very fast on the bicycle, even without being able to support the forearms that he lost “in a devastating childhood accident.”

A former elite runner from Maryland, Tracy Leawho witnessed his method of riding the bike, said of him, upon seeing him during a race outside Havana almost eight years ago, “I’m worried about these guys in low-speed conditions and all of a sudden I’m racing next to a guy with no arms.”

The cyclist was referring not only to Damián, but also to a group of cyclists who were competing on a road full of potholes on the outskirts of the Cuban capital.

Damián has participated in the London 2012 Paralympic GamesRio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020, as well as in three editions of the Parapan American Games.

They say that almost everyone who competes with him or sees him ride the bike is impressed by his endurance and his handling of technique.

“If I had never had this problem, I don’t know if I would have excelled in this sport, if I would have had that tenacity,” he said. Nanci Modicathe wife of Jesús Perera, another Cuban cyclist based in Hell’s Kitchen.

Nanci, who met Damián in 2002 while running in Havana and is one of his biggest supporters in New York, added that “he has something special that allows him to go through the pain.”