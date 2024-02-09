A Cuban truck driver one of the fatal victims of a spectacular crash on I-95

A 55-year-old Cuban truck driver has been identified as the second fatality of a traffic accident in which a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officer also died.

The tragic incident occurred on February 2 while the agent Zachery Fink26 years old, He was trying to stop a criminal who was fleeing on I-95 in St. Lucie County in a white Kia going more than 100 mph on Interstate 95 just before 3 a.m. last Friday.

The Kia attempted to make a U-turn to drive north in the southbound lanes to escape the chase. Fink turned his car to follow the fugitive and drove into the path of a tractor-trailer that failed to stop.

The truck was driven by Arsenio Mas, a Cuban resident in Homestead who unfortunately died instantly.while the Florida Highway Patrol agent was airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

To Arsenio Mas – whose name has not been revealed by the authorities until this Wednesday – He is survived by his mother, four children and his partner, all devastated by the loss, as revealed in emotional posts on social networks in recent hours.

“One is not where the body is but where they miss it most, and here we will always miss you. You remain in each of us, your smile, your love, your affection. You have left us a huge void, and our hearts broken into pieces. A “kiss and a huge hug. I love you and I will always love you. I ask God to enlighten you and to rest in peace,” Yoannia Peña wrote on Facebook, along with a beautiful video summary of one of the Cuban’s visits to the island.

Facebook Capture/Yoannia Peña

“I ask God and I ask you to give me strength to move forward and fight for your two sisters and for your mother who has no life without you. You finished us off. Give me strength and may God enlighten you. I know we loved each other unconditionally and that you are not going to let me fall, for my mother, for my daughter, and for your mother. God bless us all,” Peña wrote in another publication.

Facebook Capture/Yoannia Peña

“This accident has sincerely ended my life. It has traumatized me”said from Cuba in statements to the American press Yeisel Mas Domínguez, daughter of the Cuban, who assured that the entire family is devastated by the loss.

The 34-year-old woman said her father moved to the United States in search of a better life when she was 13 years old.

Arsenio Mas planned to visit Cuba next month for his mother and granddaughter’s birthdays.

The family is working on funeral preparations, but Dominguez doesn’t think he’ll be able to get a visa in time to say goodbye.

Aerial images reveal the magnitude of the accident in which the Cuban truck driver and the highway police officer died.

Aerial view of the truck driven by Arsenio Mas after the February 2 accident (WPTV Screenshot)

After the spectacular accident that killed the Cuban and the American agent, the driver of the fleeing Kia crashed into a tree and fled on foot, but was later arrested and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail. .

The subject, 30 years old and resident of Lauderhill, has been identified as Michael Anthony Addison.

The man faces a dozen charges including vehicular manslaughter, fleeing and eluding, among others.