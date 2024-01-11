A day of gratitude towards others for the benefits received

MIAMI. – January 11 is marked by gratitude . It is the International Day of Gratitude, a celebration whose origin is imprecise.

According to RAE, Gratitude is the “feeling that forces us to esteem the benefit or favor that has been done to us or has been wanted to be done, and to correspond to it in some way.”

This date is different from Thanksgiving Day and is based on valuing the gratitude felt toward specific people. In this way, January 11 is favorable to verbally express or write gentle and affectionate phrases to those who have shown themselves close or have shown their friendship and empathy in different everyday circumstances.

The idea is that the gestures do not go unnoticed and that interpersonal ties are strengthened. Gratitude implies an act of recognition and generosity insofar as the other is taken into account as a participant in specific situations or achievements throughout life.

The benefits of gratitude

Dr. Robert Emmons, of the Greater Good Science Center at the University of California, points out that gratitude It is a trigger for a state of well-being and health.

In his studies, he indicates that gratitude is positive for the body, mind and relationships. However, these qualities do not mean that it is easy to take the first step towards being grateful. But, by doing so, diseases such as depression are combated and feelings such as optimism are activated.

According to Emmos, a key condition for gratitude “is that we see the support we have received from others.”

Source: AR Diario /Aleteia / International Day Portal