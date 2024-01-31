A day to recognize the creators of magic

MIAMI. – The magicians have their Day International on January 31. The word “magician” originates from the ancient Persian “magi” and the Latin “magus.”

In this way, magicians are seen as astrologers or fortune tellers who practice magic tricks. magic. This group includes i illusionists, conjurers and other artists.

The art of magic seeks to entertain, amuse and surprise the public: it is more than 4,000 years old. History records that the world’s first magician was met in Egypt.

On the other hand, in 1948, the International Federation of Magical Societies (FISM) was created: it is an organization that brings together nearly 50,000 magicians from 32 countries.

The purpose of the Federation is to promote the art of magic, in addition to addressing aspects such as intellectual property, combating copies “and the inappropriate dissemination of magical inventions or routines.”

The record of the magicians speaks of Merlin as one of the most famous in history. Merlin is located in the 6th century after Christ and was a Welsh magician and fortune teller. In Monmouth’s Historia Regum Britanniae, published in the 12th century: Merlin is presented as a prophet who makes revelations about the political future of England.

Magic and tricks

The most remembered magic tricks are associated with specific artists. Thus, for example, Harry Houdini, “King of illusionists”, is recognized as an escapist with great skills. Among his tricks is the “Chinese Torture Chamber: here the magician is suspended in the airetied by the ankles and gradually submerged in a glass tank full of water from which he will have to escape.

For his part, in 1983, the American illusionist David Copperfield made the State of Liberty before millions of people who watched the event on television, plus those who were there.

Likewise, in 2007, Criss Angel, also an American illusionist, escaped from a cement box suspended 12 meters high above Times Square in New York.

Source: La Vanguardia/ Portals International Day / World Day