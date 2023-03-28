“A divine intervention”: Franck Dubosc and Fabien Onteniente return to this strange discovery made after the fire at Camping des Flots Bleus

Next Wednesday, April 5, 2023, the book will be published Welcome to the Flots Bleus campsite by Franck Couderc published by City and that Tele-Leisure could read. We discover in particular the testimonies of Franck Dubosc and director Fabien Onteniente about the fire which affected the cult filming location of the saga. Campingas well as a strange discovery made after the drama.
It will even have changed its name following the cardboard of the first film of the saga Camping in 2006: Camping de la Dune, now Camping des Flots Bleus, is honored in the book Welcome to the Flots Bleus campsite by Franck Couderc! The book, which Tele-Leisure was able to read, will be published next Wednesday, April 5, 2023 by City editions and it is Franck Dubosc in person, unforgettable interpreter of Patrick Chirac, who signs the preface in which he delivers new information on the rest of the franchise.
“Only the places that served as the setting for the various filmings were spared“
But this publication is also an opportunity to return to a drama that affected the scene, which hosted the filming of the three parts of Camping, during the summer of 2022: the residence located in the Southwest had to be evacuated because of the fires affecting the region while part of its infrastructure went up in smoke. However, others miraculously survived the flames… and they are related to the saga: “I wonder what prevented the fire from destroying the entire site. Only the places that served as the setting for the various filmings were spared“, confides Danièle’s husband and father of two children in his preface.
“As if the fire had chosen to burn this place rather than another“
A mystery to which Fabien Onteniente also returns, who had promised his support for the campsite last year, in the appendices of the book. “What still amazes me today is that the fire spared several parts of the Flots Bleus campsite. When I saw the almost normal entrance with the silhouette of Patrick Chirac in front (hole in the face for souvenir photos, editor’s note), I said to myself: ‘But that is not possible. There must have been divine intervention!‘The director continues:When we unfortunately see what happened in the other campsites, it is totally inexplicable for me. As if the fire had chosen to burn this place rather than another.”