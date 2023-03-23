A doctor from La Plata was imprisoned for alleged abuse of a minor: the aberrational accusation

A doctor from La Plata who had been denounced in 2018 by his ex-partner, before an alleged series of aberrational behaviors that he would have exercised on his daughter, a minor, was arrested yesterday by order of Justice.

The alleged events, according to the official report, occurred a decade before the presentation to the authorities.

The spokespersons explained that, from that moment on, a series of test measures were developed, the results of which shocked the criteria of the prosecutor Virginia Bravo, who required his capture, which was ordered by the Agustín Crispo guarantee court.

Always based on the information provided to this newspaper by spokespersons for the case, there was talk of touching under the clothes, in the area of ​​the victim’s breasts and vagina, and also pelvic movements and insinuations of clear sexual content.

“He made her sit on his knees and simulated an act of intercourse,” said the same sources.

UP TO THE HANDS

The defendant, dressed in an orange ambo, was detained at the local DDI headquarters.

He was only identified as RM T, 57.

In his possession, four cell phone devices, a tablet and six Sim cards were kidnapped, the content of which could lead to another investigation, if it releases images with minors of pornographic content.